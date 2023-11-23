Kerala: One dies after car overturns at Thamarassery ghat; 8 hospitalised

One person died after a car fell into a gorge at Thamarassery on Thursday. Eight people who were injured in the accident were admitted to the hospital.

Thamarassery: One person died after a car fell into a gorge at Thamarassery on Thursday. Rasheeda, a native of Mavoor, died. Eight people who were injured in the accident were admitted to the hospital.

A car accident occurred last night at 9:30 pm below the second bend of the pass when a palm tree fell on top of the vehicle, hindering the rescue operation. The occupants of the car were returning from Karipur airport. Unfortunately, the car doors couldn't be opened, prompting the arrival of fire brigade units from Mukkat and Kalpetta for the rescue. The local police and pass protection volunteers also responded to the scene. The two injured children from the accident were promptly admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, severe damage has been reported in Konni Kokkathod, Pathanamthitta, due to heavy rainfall. A KSRTC bus traveling on the Kokkathot-Konni route was stranded when the Vayakkara road washed away. The bus's staff, including the lady conductor, were safely moved to a nearby house.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan has advised Sabarimala pilgrims in the district to take necessary safety precautions during heavy rains. The Minister has instructed the Devaswom Secretary, Pathanamthitta District Collector, and District Police Chief to assess the extent of the damage caused by the rain.



