Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: One dies after car overturns at Thamarassery ghat; 8 hospitalised

    One person died after a car fell into a gorge at Thamarassery on Thursday. Eight people who were injured in the accident were admitted to the hospital. 

    Kerala: One dies after car overturns at Thamarassery ghat; 8 hospitalised rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 8:50 AM IST

    Thamarassery: One person died after a car fell into a gorge at Thamarassery on Thursday. Rasheeda, a native of Mavoor, died. Eight people who were injured in the accident were admitted to the hospital. 

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 5 districts

    A car accident occurred last night at 9:30 pm below the second bend of the pass when a palm tree fell on top of the vehicle, hindering the rescue operation. The occupants of the car were returning from Karipur airport. Unfortunately, the car doors couldn't be opened, prompting the arrival of fire brigade units from Mukkat and Kalpetta for the rescue. The local police and pass protection volunteers also responded to the scene. The two injured children from the accident were promptly admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

    Meanwhile, severe damage has been reported in Konni Kokkathod, Pathanamthitta, due to heavy rainfall. A KSRTC bus traveling on the Kokkathot-Konni route was stranded when the Vayakkara road washed away. The bus's staff, including the lady conductor, were safely moved to a nearby house.

    Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan has advised Sabarimala pilgrims in the district to take necessary safety precautions during heavy rains. The Minister has instructed the Devaswom Secretary, Pathanamthitta District Collector, and District Police Chief to assess the extent of the damage caused by the rain.


     

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 8:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation in last stage; Rescuers draw closer to 41 trapped workers

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation in last stage; Rescuers draw closer to 41 trapped workers (WATCH)

    kerala-news-live-23-november-2023-major-highlights-developments-latest-news rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 5 districts

    Fine us Rs 1000 crore, hang us Baba Ramdev claims 'propaganda against Ayurveda' after Supreme Court rap

    'Fine us Rs 1000 crore...' Baba Ramdev claims 'propaganda against Ayurveda' after Supreme Court rap

    Delhi shocker: AIIMS PhD scholar arrested for sexual assault, terminating victim's pregnancy snt

    Delhi shocker: AIIMS PhD scholar arrested for sexual assault, terminating victim's pregnancy

    41 bed hospital prepared to provide treatment for workers after being rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel snt

    41-bed hospital prepared to provide treatment for workers after being rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel

    Recent Stories

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation in last stage; Rescuers draw closer to 41 trapped workers

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation in last stage; Rescuers draw closer to 41 trapped workers (WATCH)

    Farrey Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday and others grace movie screening [PICTURES] ATG

    Farrey: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday and others grace movie screening [PICTURES]

    kerala-news-live-23-november-2023-major-highlights-developments-latest-news rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall today; yellow alert in 5 districts

    GQ Men of the Year 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and others grace event ATG

    GQ Men of the Year 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and others grace event

    Thanksgiving 2023: The importance of expressing gratitude in life SHG

    Thanksgiving 2023: The importance of expressing gratitude in life

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon