Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan leaves Uttar Pradesh jail after over 2 years

Siddique Kappan was accused of sedition and charged under the tough anti-terror law UAPA. In February 2022, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against him, accusing him of receiving money from the banned People's Front of India.

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan on Thursday (February 2) was released from Uttar Pradesh jail after being arrested for more than two years while reporting on the alleged rape of a young woman whose death sparked nationwide protests. A special court in Lucknow had signed his release order more than a month after he got bail in the two cases against him.

Speaking to reporters, Kappan said, "I will continue my fight against draconian laws. They kept me in jail even after I got bail. I don't know who's benefiting from my being in jail. These two years were very tough, but I was never afraid."

The Kerala journalist was expected to walk out of jail last evening, but he could not be released since the judge of the Special Court on Prevention of Money Laundering was busy with a bar council election.

In October 2020, Kappan was arrested while on his way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras to report on the alleged gang rape and death of a 20-year-old Dalit woman, which triggered protests across the country. The police said he was going there to create unrest.

The woman had died at a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was allegedly gang-raped. She was cremated in the middle of the night in her village by the district administration, sparking accusations of a cover-up and widespread condemnation of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Last year, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kappan after observing that no formal charges were filed against him and a document named "Toolkit" recovered by the state police only propagated a call for justice in the rape case.

The police have claimed that the journalist and others arrested with him are members of the banned Popular Front of India and its student wing, the Campus Front of India. However, Kappan denied any involvement in terror acts or financing. He said he was on his way to Hathras for journalistic work.