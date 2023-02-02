Delhi Mayor election: After 2 failed attempts, BJP, AAP leaders to meet on February 6

MCD Mayor Election: The L-G has approved February 6, as proposed by the deputy chief minister and the chief minister for holding the adjourned first meeting of the MCD, and asked for the election of mayor, deputy mayor and the six-member standing committee to be held.

After two unsuccessful efforts last month amid a dispute between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, leaders of Delhi's civic body will gather once more on February 6 to pick a mayor. Despite the fact that the AAP won a significant majority of seats in the most recent election for the civic body, the BJP has been accused by the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, of attempting to seize control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi by electing a BJP leader to the position of mayor.

A meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, or MCD, house session would be called in order to pick the mayor, according to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who has a contentious relationship with the AAP.

Also Read | Indian Railways cancels over 300 trains on February 2; See full list here

According to news source PTI, the MCD had requested on February 10 to convene a meeting of the 250-member house to elect the mayor. Three times were recommended by the Kejriwal administration: February 3, 4, and 6.

Due to heated confrontations between AAP and BJP officials, the mayor could not be chosen when the councillors gathered on January 6 and 24. The AAP's nominee for mayor, Shelly Oberoi, petitioned the Supreme Court on Thursday to order a speedy poll.

Also Read | Adani pulls the plug on Rs 20,000 crore FPO, cites investor interest

The AAP emerged as the clear winner in the MCD polls in December, winning 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine seats.

Five one-year terms are available for the position of mayor of Delhi, with the first year designated for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category, and the final two terms once more available for the open category. As a result, Delhi will have a female mayor this year. After merging three divisions of the municipal body last year, the city will have a single mayor for the first time in ten years.

Also Read | Why Budget 2023 proposals are bittersweet for India's super-rich