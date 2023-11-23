Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Health Department cautions against dengue, rat fever cases amid heavy rainfall

    Amid the continuous rainfall in Kerala, the Health Department headed by Minister Veena George has cautioned the public to remain vigilant against possibility of fever cases especially the dengue and the rat fever.

    Kerala health department urges caution against diseases amid continuous heavy rainfall anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 23, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George on Thursday (Nov 23) said that due to the continued intermittent rains, extreme care should be taken against dengue fever and rat fever. The Health Department held a meeting and strengthened preventive measures. The Minister also advised to seek immediate treatment as soon as possible due to the possibility of prolonged fever and communicable diseases. 

    For rabies prevention, those dealing with soil and sewage must take doxycycline, a rabies prevention pill, as prescribed by health workers. People who walk through rainwater should be especially careful as rat fever can also be transmitted through cuts on the skin. Those who have to walk in rainwater should wash their feet and face thoroughly with soap. If you see redness in the eyes and pain in the feet, you should suspect rat fever and seek immediate treatment.

    The Health Department cautioned that dengue fever should be suspected and immediate treatment should be sought if symptoms of abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea are observed along with mild fever. People should not buy pain relievers from medical stores if they have body pain and should not self-medicate. People with cold and coughs should carry towels separately. Children with fever should not be sent to school. Special attention should be paid to children.

    Eliminating the mosquito's source is crucial. It's important to maintain the area tidy. Verify that the house's exterior and interior are free of water accumulation. Water that collects on carelessly thrown plastic, straws, etc. is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. It is suggested that mosquitoes are attracted to indoor plant trays. As a result, one should change the water in the refrigerator and pot trays once a week.

    Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next two days. A yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad. Meanwhile, an orange alert was declared in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kozhikode.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2023, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jammu and Kashmir: Another soldier killed in Rajouri encounter, total 5 Army personnel martyred AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Another soldier killed in Rajouri encounter, total 5 Army personnel martyred

    Tamil Nadu teacher booked of discrimination against Muslim students for wearing Hijab, eating beef vkp

    Tamil Nadu teacher booked of discrimination against Muslim students for wearing Hijab, eating beef

    Team India won all matches except final attended by 'sinners': CM Mamata Banerjee's dig at PM Modi AJR

    Team India won all matches except final attended by 'sinners': CM Mamata Banerjee's dig at PM Modi

    Kerala: Rabies infection confirmed in golden jackal that bit 3 people in Malappuram rkn

    Kerala: Rabies infection confirmed in golden jackal that bit 3 people in Malappuram

    Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation: It may take upto 15 hours to bring out 41 trapped workers

    Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Operation: It may take upto 15 hours to bring out 41 trapped workers

    Recent Stories

    Jammu and Kashmir: Another soldier killed in Rajouri encounter, total 5 Army personnel martyred AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Another soldier killed in Rajouri encounter, total 5 Army personnel martyred

    Mansoor Ali Khan withdraws anticipatory bail over remarks against Trisha Krishnan rkn

    Mansoor Ali Khan withdraws anticipatory bail over remarks against Trisha Krishnan

    Apple iPhone 15 price cut during Black Friday sale Check out new price how to buy it gcw

    Apple's iPhone 15 price cut during Black Friday sale; Check out new price & how to buy it

    Karnataka: Will Bidadi smart city be included in Greater BDA? read this vkp

    Karnataka: Will Bidadi smart city be included in Greater BDA? read this

    cricket Gautam Gambhir picks Rohit Sharma over Hardik Pandya for India's T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy osf

    Gautam Gambhir picks Rohit Sharma over Hardik Pandya for India's T20 World Cup 2024 captaincy

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon