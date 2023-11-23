Kerala Health Department cautions against dengue, rat fever cases amid heavy rainfall

Amid the continuous rainfall in Kerala, the Health Department headed by Minister Veena George has cautioned the public to remain vigilant against possibility of fever cases especially the dengue and the rat fever.

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George on Thursday (Nov 23) said that due to the continued intermittent rains, extreme care should be taken against dengue fever and rat fever. The Health Department held a meeting and strengthened preventive measures. The Minister also advised to seek immediate treatment as soon as possible due to the possibility of prolonged fever and communicable diseases.

For rabies prevention, those dealing with soil and sewage must take doxycycline, a rabies prevention pill, as prescribed by health workers. People who walk through rainwater should be especially careful as rat fever can also be transmitted through cuts on the skin. Those who have to walk in rainwater should wash their feet and face thoroughly with soap. If you see redness in the eyes and pain in the feet, you should suspect rat fever and seek immediate treatment.

The Health Department cautioned that dengue fever should be suspected and immediate treatment should be sought if symptoms of abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea are observed along with mild fever. People should not buy pain relievers from medical stores if they have body pain and should not self-medicate. People with cold and coughs should carry towels separately. Children with fever should not be sent to school. Special attention should be paid to children.

Eliminating the mosquito's source is crucial. It's important to maintain the area tidy. Verify that the house's exterior and interior are free of water accumulation. Water that collects on carelessly thrown plastic, straws, etc. is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. It is suggested that mosquitoes are attracted to indoor plant trays. As a result, one should change the water in the refrigerator and pot trays once a week.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next two days. A yellow alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad. Meanwhile, an orange alert was declared in Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kozhikode.