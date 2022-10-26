Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala govt to provide one-time financial assistance of Rs 1000 each to over 5000 endosulfan victims

    The decision was taken days after the government gave assurance to meet the demands of social activist Daya Bai, who held hunger strike here in solidarity with the victims. A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to give away the aid to those victims, who are getting pension through the Kerala Social Security Mission.

    Kerala govt to provide one time financial assistance of Rs 1000 each to over 5000 endosulfan victims
    The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 1000 each to as many as 5,287 Endosulfan victims in Kasaragod district. According to a CMO statement, the relief would be distributed to victims who get pensions under the Kerala Social Security Mission following a cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

    Days after promising to comply with Daya Bai's demands, a social activist who participated in a hunger strike here in support of the victims, the administration made the choice. The statement said that the suggestions of the expert panel, which performed a research in this respect, were adopted. The cabinet also resolved to create a unified framework for the wage structure of public sector organisations in the state.

    Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan rejects Governor's demand to sack 'ignorant' FM Balagopal

    A decision was also taken to recommend to the Governor to appoint M R Biju as the new chairman of the Kerala Public Service Commission, the CMO statement added.

    Meanwhile, in an unprecedented development in Kerala politics, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying that he has lost pleasure in Finance Minister KN Balagopal and sought the latter's removal from the Cabinet. The Kerala Chief Minister has rejected the Governor's recommendation.

    Also Read | Can BJP followers imagine an Islamic or Christian PM or CM? : Shashi Tharoor after UK gets Rishi Sunak as PM

    Balagopal had said on Tuesday that some people who are accustomed to practices in places like Uttar Pradesh might not be able to understand the democratic nature in which universities operate in Kerala. 

    Reacting to the statements, Governor Khan said that the remarks were clearly aimed at tarnishing his image and lowering the dignity of the office of the Governor.

    (With PTI inputs)

