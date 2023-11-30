Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala Governor slams Pinarayi govt for pressurising to reappoint VC in Kannur University

    Reappointment of VC at Kannur University: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan slammed the LDF-led Pinarayi government for exerting pressure to sign the reappointment order of VC Dr Gopinath Raveendran at Kannur Varsity. The SC annulled the reappointment on Thursday (Nov 30).

    Kerala Governor slams Pinarayi govt for pressurising to reappoint VC in Kannur University anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 2:03 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram:  Following the Supreme Court's verdict annulling the re-appointment of the Kannur University's VC Dr Gopinath Raveendran, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday (Nov 30) slammed the state government. The governor clarified the fact that though he had cautioned that the VC's re-appointment was against the regulations, the government had conveyed to him that they were acting on the AG's legal opinion.

    Also read: Setback for Kerala Govt; Supreme Court quashes re-appointment of Kannur University vice chancellor

    "I was aware that it was against the law when I signed the reappointment order. The Chief Minister's office exerted pressure for the order to be signed. The Chief Minister's office officials arrived. The Higher Education Minister was being used as an instrument. It is morally questionable if the CM is able to continue on. Let them resolve this issue," he said. 

    The Governor also clarified that he is not demanding the resignation of any individual.

    In a significant setback for the Kerala government, the Supreme Court has annulled the reappointment of Dr Gopinath Raveendran as the Vice Chancellor of Kannur University. The ruling, delivered by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra, emphasized that the appointment process was tainted by unwarranted interference from the Kerala government.

    The legal challenge was initiated by Kannur University senate member Dr. Premachandran Keezhoth and academic council member Shino P Jose. During the proceedings, the court questioned the state government on the re-appointment of a person over 60 years, which contravened the university's rules. The government argued that age restrictions did not apply to re-appointments, but Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud stressed that such re-appointments must adhere to the eligibility criteria outlined in the relevant Act.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 2:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Matter of concern; contrary to government policy MEA responds to US indictment of Indian official in NYC

    'Matter of concern; contrary to government policy...' MEA responds to US indictment of Indian official in NYC

    Devotee video slamming Congress 'toll tax' on entering Mata Chintpurni temple goes viral

    Devotee's video slamming Congress 'toll tax' on entering Mata Chintpurni temple goes viral (WATCH)

    Retired IPS officer's Deepfake video in sextortion: Criminals target elderly man AJR

    Retired IPS officer's Deepfake video in sextortion: Criminals target elderly man

    Nava Kerala Sadas: School teachers ordered to attend CM's event in Palakkad anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: School teachers ordered to attend CM's event in Palakkad

    BJP will win 135 seats in Karnataka even if elections are conducted today: Former CM BS Yediyurappa vkp

    BJP will win 135 seats in Karnataka even if elections are conducted today: Former CM BS Yediyurappa

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie Jonas spotted at LA, steals heart in Daddy's mini hoodie [PICTURES] ATG

    Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie Jonas spotted in LA, steals heart in Daddy's mini hoodie [PICTURES]

    iQOO 12 price leaked ahead of December 4 launch check details gcw

    iQOO 12 price leaked ahead of December 4 launch

    7 benefits of including sesame seeds in your food rkn

    7 benefits of including sesame seeds in your food

    Bigg Boss 17: Know how much Salman Khan makes per episode RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Know how much Salman Khan makes per episode

    Matter of concern; contrary to government policy MEA responds to US indictment of Indian official in NYC

    'Matter of concern; contrary to government policy...' MEA responds to US indictment of Indian official in NYC

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon