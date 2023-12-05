Kerala: Director for General Education slams distribution of high marks to academically weak students

While Kerala boasts of high pass percentages in Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, Director of General Education S Shanavas has slammed the teachers for distributing marks even to students who are weak in studies.

Thiruvananthapuram: Director of General Education S Shanavas criticised the pattern of marks distribution in Kerala's Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination. He stated that even students who do not know how to read letters get an A plus. Asianet News has obtained the audio recording of the criticism raised during the SSLC question paper preparation workshop. In the audio clip, Shanavas can be heard saying:

"For whom are you all working? Exams should be treated as exams only. I don't mind if the students pass out. However, do not give more than fifty per cent marks for nothing. A Plus for all students? Is receiving an A and an A plus not significant? 'Those who don't know how to read letters and words get an A plus here. 69,000 students obtain an A Plus every time which means... I am pretty sure even children who can't read letters together are included in it. 'A plus and an A grade are not trivial; This is cheating on children. A plus is given even to those who cannot write their own names. Kerala is now being linked with Bihar.

Our educational system was formerly compared to that of Europe. However, he continued, "Kerala children are now far behind in their ability to understand and find answers."

The director of Kerala's general education department said as much, expressing the state's pride in the high pass rate in classes 10 and 12. It is criticised that A+ grades are given to students who aren't even capable of writing their names or reading letters. Class 10 and Class 12 exam pass rates are acceptable to the Director of the General Department, although teachers are instructed to refrain from awarding pass rates of more than 50%.

He raised criticism in the workshop held in November for SSLC question paper preparation.

This year the pass percentage in the SSLC exam was 99.7. 68,604 students had full A plus. Last year it was 99.2% and 44,363 children got full A Plus. The self-criticism of the Director of Public Education comes amid claims that Kerala's public education scene is improving by highlighting the rising pass percentage every year.

According to S. Shanavas, the purpose of criticism was to enhance valuation. However, other teachers feel that the criticism denigrates the general education system.