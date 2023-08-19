Kerala: Fee hiked in Thiruvallam toll plaza for third time in a year; Check new rates

The toll collection fee in Thiruvallam has been raised three times in one year. The rates went up in April and June of this year. The toll fee rise is being opposed by a large number of people at the same time.

The Thiruvallam-Thiruvananthapuram toll plaza has increased prices starting today. Cars must pay a one-way fee of Rs. 150 and a round-trip fee of Rs. 225. It used to be Rs. 120. The cost of the monthly car pass has also increased to Rs. 5035. For minibuses, bus trucks, and heavy vehicles, the one-way toll is Rs 245, Rs 510, and Rs 560 to Rs 970, respectively.

Following the start of the toll, toll increases are made without any criteria. The protesters alleged that the rate has been increased five times from the original rate.

At Thiruvallam Junction, the service road and bridge are still under construction. Lack of sufficient signals or light on the roadways at night contributes to a lot of accidents. The state administration is implicated in the National Highways Authority's irrational toll hike as it has not adopted any procedures to lower accidents and ensure safe travel. The MLA added that they would plan a strong strike if the Kerala government did not step in and take action to lower the toll hike.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) also stated that if the increased toll rates are not withdrawn, they will start an agitation. The traffic on the Vazhamuttam-Pachallur-Thiruvallam service road has significantly increased due to the periodic increases in toll prices, and accidents are occurring often, making living in this area miserable for the locals. The National Highway Authority's move, according to the CPI leaders, is unacceptable.

