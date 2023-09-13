Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Family of four commits suicide; suspects online loan for death

    A family of four, including two minor boys, were found dead in their house at Valiya Kadamakkudy in Ernakulam on Tuesday (Sep. 12). The police suspect that the parents killed their children and then hanged themselves due to financial difficulties.

    Kerala: Family of four commits suicide; suspects online loan for death RKN
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    Kochi: A family of four, including two minor boys, were found dead in their house at Valiya Kadamakkudy in Ernakulam on Tuesday (Sep. 12).

    The police suspect that the parents killed their children and then hanged themselves due to financial difficulties. A suicide note was recovered from the house.

    The deceased were identified as Nijo, 40, his wife Shilpa, 30, and their children Abel, 7, and Aaron, 5.

    As per the latest reports, online loan is suspected to be the reason for the couple's suicide. It is reported that the deceased woman took out a loan through an online app. The police received threatening messages from the phone alleging default in loan repayments. Police said that online loan fraudsters sent morphed pictures of the woman to her relatives' mobile phones. The police have started a detailed investigation into the incident. Meanwhile, the cremation of the woman, her husband, and her two children has been completed.

    This family consisted of the parents, Nijo and Shilpa, and their two young children, Abel and Aaron.

    Nijo's mother and a friend were the ones who witnessed the bodies. They went to check on Nijo when he didn't answer their phone. After receiving no response at the door, they entered the house and found found NIjo and his wife's lifeless bodies. The two children were also found dead in another room.

    Nijo and his family lived on the first floor of a small, two-story house, while his younger brother and family stayed downstairs along with the mother.

    Last Updated Sep 13, 2023, 3:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India Express to operate four weekly direct flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Air India Express to operate four weekly direct flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram

    CWRC orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for second time vkp

    CWRC orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to TN for second time

    Centre calls for all-party meeting ahead of special session of Parliament AJR

    Centre calls for all-party meeting ahead of special session of Parliament

    Watching porn in private not a a criminal offence, says Kerala HC anr

    Watching porn in private not a criminal offence, says Kerala HC

    Successful G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi likely to host dinner for Delhi Police officers at Bharat Mandpam snt

    Successful G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi likely to host dinner for Delhi Police officers at Bharat Mandpam

    Recent Stories

    Air India Express to operate four weekly direct flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Air India Express to operate four weekly direct flights between Doha and Thiruvananthapuram

    Football Jude Bellingham's stellar performance guides England to victory over Scotland in historic clash osf

    Jude Bellingham's stellar performance guides England to victory over Scotland in historic clash

    Nana Patekar finally opens up on being replaced in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3' vma

    Nana Patekar finally opens up on being replaced in Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome 3'

    Love Idlis 5 easy steps to make perfect fluffy idli at home gcw eai

    Love Idlis? 5 easy steps to make perfect, fluffy idli at home

    CWRC orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for second time vkp

    CWRC orders Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of water to TN for second time

    Recent Videos

    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon