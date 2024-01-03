Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Explosion at firecracker manufacturing unit in Kottayam; one injured

    Joji, an employee in the manufacturing plant, suffered burn injuries and was admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

    Kottayam: An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing plant near a house in Chempilavu in Kottayam. One person sustained severe burns in the accident. Joji, an employee in the manufacturing plant, suffered burn injuries and was admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

    The incident took place around 10:30 am today at Mathew Devasya's home. Mathew's brother Joseph has the license to use ammunition. The dried gunpowder, salt, etc exploded on the terrace of the home.

     A loud explosion was reported by locals, audible up to 2 km away, as asbestos sheets scattered across the premises. The accident took place while family members, including children, were at home. The site has a history of manufacturing firecrackers, raising suspicions of potential illegal production. Authorities are investigating the incident, which highlights concerns regarding safety and legality in the manufacturing process.

    Meanwhile, a bus carrying school children overturned in Kasaragod around 8 am today. The bus lost control, colliding with a tree, resulting in minor injuries for 12 students.
     

