Kerala double human sacrifice case: Fake Facebook profile unravels conspiracy

DNA samples of relatives of both Padmam and Rosaly have been collected to confirm whether the remains that the police dug up from behind Bhagval's residence were those of the victims. The samples will be sent to the Thiruvananthapuram chemical lab on Friday.

The interrogation of the accused in the Elanthoor double human sacrifice case continues at the Ernakulam Police Club. On Friday, the police will collect evidence from the shop where the main accused, Mohammad Shafi, had pledged the gold of the murdered Padmam. Shafi had collected Rs 1.1 lakh rupees after pledging 39 grams of gold belonging to Padmam.

The investigation team is also expected to collect more evidence against the second accused, Laila and the third accused Bhagaval Singh. The investigation team informed that the collection of evidence would help during the interrogation. A parallel probe is underway to find out whether Shafi victimized more women.

The investigators are facing the problem of the accused constantly changing their statements. Contrary to earlier claims about them having consumed the flesh of their victims, Laila and Bhagaval now say that they did not do so. They denied the claim when media persons posed the question to them while being brought out of the Kakkanad jail to be taken to court.

Meanwhile, Shafi's fake Facebook account has been recovered. Police sources said they had recovered conversations spanning three years between Bhagaval and Sridevi, the fake Facebook user that Shafi allegedly created to plan the human sacrifice. The conversation between the two runs into 100 pages. Investigations thus far have revealed that Bhagaval blindly believed in the 'invisible lover' named Sridevi.

The conversations reportedly reveal how Sridevi alias Shafi -- taking advantage of the Bhagaval's belief in astrology and medicine -- convinced him that an 'enlightened person' shall solve his financial problems. She passed on the person's number to Bhagaval. This person was allegedly Shafi himself. According to police sources, Bhagaval and Laila were devastated when they learnt during interrogation that Sridevi and the 'enlightened person' were reportedly one person -- Shafi.

To note, a special investigation team is investigating the shocking case. Kochi City Deputy Police Commissioner S Sasidharan is leading the SIT, which also comprises Perumbavoor ASP Anuj Paliwal as the chief investigating officer. Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner C Jayakumar, Kadavantra Station House Officer Biju Jose and Kaladi Station House Officer Anoop NA are the investigating officers. The investigation team is working under the direct supervision of ADGP, Law and Order Division.

