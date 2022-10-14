Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala double human sacrifice case: Fake Facebook profile unravels conspiracy

    DNA samples of relatives of both Padmam and Rosaly have been collected to confirm whether the remains that the police dug up from behind Bhagval's residence were those of the victims. The samples will be sent to the Thiruvananthapuram chemical lab on Friday.

    Kerala double human sacrifice case: Fake Facebook profile unravels conspiracy
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 9:28 AM IST

    The interrogation of the accused in the Elanthoor double human sacrifice case continues at the Ernakulam Police Club. On Friday, the police will collect evidence from the shop where the main accused, Mohammad Shafi, had pledged the gold of the murdered Padmam. Shafi had collected Rs 1.1 lakh rupees after pledging 39 grams of gold belonging to Padmam. 

    Also Read: Another human sacrifice case; parents kill 14-year-old in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

    The investigation team is also expected to collect more evidence against the second accused, Laila and the third accused Bhagaval Singh. The investigation team informed that the collection of evidence would help during the interrogation. A parallel probe is underway to find out whether Shafi victimized more women.

    The investigators are facing the problem of the accused constantly changing their statements. Contrary to earlier claims about them having consumed the flesh of their victims, Laila and Bhagaval now say that they did not do so. They denied the claim when media persons posed the question to them while being brought out of the Kakkanad jail to be taken to court.

    DNA samples of relatives of both Padmam and Rosaly have been collected to confirm whether the remains that the police dug up from behind Bhagaval's residence were those of the victims. The samples will be sent to the Thiruvananthapuram chemical lab on Friday.

    Meanwhile, Shafi's fake Facebook account has been recovered. Police sources said they had recovered conversations spanning three years between Bhagaval and Sridevi, the fake Facebook user that Shafi allegedly created to plan the human sacrifice. The conversation between the two runs into 100 pages. Investigations thus far have revealed that Bhagaval blindly believed in the 'invisible lover' named Sridevi.

    The conversations reportedly reveal how Sridevi alias Shafi -- taking advantage of the Bhagaval's belief in astrology and medicine -- convinced him that an 'enlightened person' shall solve his financial problems. She passed on the person's number to Bhagaval. This person was allegedly Shafi himself. According to police sources, Bhagaval and Laila were devastated when they learnt during interrogation that Sridevi and the 'enlightened person' were reportedly one person -- Shafi.

    To note, a special investigation team is investigating the shocking case. Kochi City Deputy Police Commissioner S Sasidharan is leading the SIT, which also comprises Perumbavoor ASP Anuj Paliwal as the chief investigating officer. Ernakulam Central Assistant Commissioner C Jayakumar, Kadavantra Station House Officer Biju Jose and Kaladi Station House Officer Anoop NA are the investigating officers. The investigation team is working under the direct supervision of ADGP, Law and Order Division. 

    Also Read: Tiger makes technology institute in Bhopal its home and refuses to leave

    Last Updated Oct 14, 2022, 9:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi IGI airport Bomb scare on Delhi bound flight probe underway underway gcw

    Bomb scare on Delhi-bound flight, investigation underway

    India slams Pakistan at CICA Summit, says 'grave and persistent rights violations in PoK' AJR

    India slams Pakistan at CICA Summit, says 'grave and persistent rights violations in PoK'

    Big relief to Thackeray faction as Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation ahead of Andheri bypoll - adt

    Big relief to Thackeray faction as Bombay HC directs BMC to accept Rutuja Latke's resignation ahead of bypoll

    Tiger makes technology institute in Bhopal its home and refuses to leave AJR

    Tiger makes technology institute in Bhopal its home and refuses to leave

    How can there be pre-screening committee for web series and other OTT programmes, asks Supreme Court AJR

    How can there be pre-screening committee for web series and other OTT programmes, asks Supreme Court

    Recent Stories

    AMAs 2022 Nominations List: BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate many categories RBA

    AMAs 2022 Nominations List: BTS, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny dominate many categories

    Delhi IGI airport Bomb scare on Delhi bound flight probe underway underway gcw

    Bomb scare on Delhi-bound flight, investigation underway

    Meet Ranbir Kapoor's new best friend; actor pictures go viral RBA

    Meet Ranbir Kapoor's new best friend; actor's pictures go viral

    SEXY pictures: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her toned body in bikini and bold outfits RBA

    SEXY pictures: Rashmika Mandanna flaunts her toned body in bikini and bold outfits

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC eye perfect homecoming against Bengaluru FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC eye perfect homecoming against Bengaluru FC

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon