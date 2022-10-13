Another human sacrifice case; parents kill 14-year-old in Gujarat's Gir Somnath

The villagers of Dhara Gir allege that the family sacrificed their daughter for financial gain. Gir Somnath District Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja told local media that the parents are suspected of the child's mysterious death.

Even as the investigation continues into the heinous cases of human sacrifice in Kerala, a similar case has now been reported in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, where a family allegedly sacrificed their 14-year-old daughter.

The police intervened in the incident following a complaint by Dhara Gir villagers. The incident took place on Navratri. The villagers alleged that the family sacrificed their daughter for financial gain.

The villagers informed the police that her death was not registered in the village panchayat. Villagers alleged that the minor's body was cremated in the family's farm at midnight. The police and forensic team are now collecting evidence in the case.

The police reached the house on Wednesday and took the minor's father, Bhavesh Akbari, into custody. The fact that he was constantly changing his statements during the interrogation made the police suspicious. Later, the police collected the ashes of the child from the farm. Gir Somnath District Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja told local media that the parents are suspected of the child's mysterious death.

Bhavesh runs a business in Surat. The girl was studying in Surat until six months ago. Suddenly, one day, her parents took a transfer certificate from her school, brought her home and kept her on the farm, police said.

The villagers alleged that the child was sacrificed on the night of October 3 in the hope of bringing prosperity to the family. But the parents reportedly believed that the child would be reborn. They allegedly kept the dead body with them for four days. The child was then buried at the farm in the presence of a few family members. The outside world learned about the incident later, which raised suspicion among local residents, who later informed the police.

