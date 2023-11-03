Kerala: Cop suspended for sending obscene videos to woman in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A police officer from Pantheeramkavu police station was suspended for sending obscene messages and videos to a woman in Kozhikode. Sub-inspector Harish Babu was suspended by Kozhikode City Police Commissioner Rajpal Meena.

The action was based on the complaint, which stated that the SI sent obscene messages and videos to the woman's phone when she contacted them to report the complainant.

After the misbehavior on the part of the SI, the woman informed the station's female ASI. Then the woman filed a complaint with the city police commissioner. After receiving the complaint, the commissioner tasked the station SHO to investigate the matter.

In the investigation, it was found that the complaint had merit. The City Police Commissioner took disciplinary action against Grade SI Harish Babu based on the report submitted by the SHO after the investigation. It is alleged that some similar complaints have been raised against this officer in the past.

Meanwhile, in a shocking report, it has been revealed that 68 officials in the Kerala state police have committed suicide in the last five years. The report prepared by the Kerala police also stated that 12 policemen attempted suicide in the last five years. Police found that family issues contributed to suicides in addition to the stress of the workplace. Lack of funding has caused the counseling plan to stall, despite an increase in the suicide rate among police officers.