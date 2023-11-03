Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Cop suspended for sending obscene videos to woman in Kozhikode

    Kerala Sub-inspector Harish Babu was suspended for sending obscene messages and videos to a woman's phone in Kozhikode. Kozhikode City Police Commissioner Rajpal Meena suspended him.

    Kerala: Cop suspended for sending obscene videos to woman in Kozhikode RKN
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 3, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    Kozhikode: A police officer from Pantheeramkavu police station was suspended for sending obscene messages and videos to a woman in Kozhikode. Sub-inspector Harish Babu was suspended by Kozhikode City Police Commissioner Rajpal Meena. 

    The action was based on the complaint, which stated that the SI sent obscene messages and videos to the woman's phone when she contacted them to report the complainant.

    After the misbehavior on the part of the SI, the woman informed the station's female ASI. Then the woman filed a complaint with the city police commissioner. After receiving the complaint, the commissioner tasked the station SHO to investigate the matter. 

    In the investigation, it was found that the complaint had merit. The City Police Commissioner took disciplinary action against Grade SI Harish Babu based on the report submitted by the SHO after the investigation. It is alleged that some similar complaints have been raised against this officer in the past.

    Also Read: Shocking! 68 Kerala cops committed suicide in last 5 years

    Meanwhile, in a shocking report, it has been revealed that 68 officials in the Kerala state police have committed suicide in the last five years. The report prepared by the Kerala police also stated that 12 policemen attempted suicide in the last five years. Police found that family issues contributed to suicides in addition to the stress of the workplace. Lack of funding has caused the counseling plan to stall, despite an increase in the suicide rate among police officers.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax officials conduct searches at minister EV Velu's residence; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax officials conduct searches at minister EV Velu's residence; check details

    Shocking! 68 Kerala cops committed suicide in last 5 years anr

    Shocking! 68 Kerala cops committed suicide in last 5 years

    Kerala government likely to increase water tariff next April rkn

    Kerala government likely to increase water tariff next April

    Delhi NCR air quality turns severe schools to be closed for 2 days gcw

    Delhi-NCR's air quality turns 'severe', schools to be closed for 2 days

    Aluva child rape and murder case: Court to pronounce verdict tomorrow anr

    Aluva child rape and murder case: Court to pronounce verdict tomorrow

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Tragic road accident claims lives of five Nepalese family members in Kalaburgi vkp

    Karnataka: Tragic road accident claims lives of five Nepalese family members in Kalaburgi

    Urfi Javed's cutout dress goes viral: Actress trolled for pulling sisters' cost to show off her midriff (Video) RBA

    Urfi Javed's cutout dress goes viral: Actress trolled for pulling sisters' cost to show off her midriff -Video

    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax officials conduct searches at minister EV Velu's residence; check details AJR

    Tamil Nadu: Income Tax officials conduct searches at minister EV Velu's residence; check details

    Shocking! 68 Kerala cops committed suicide in last 5 years anr

    Shocking! 68 Kerala cops committed suicide in last 5 years

    Bharat NCAP to begin crash testing from December 15 Tata SUVs to be first in line gcw

    Bharat NCAP to begin crash testing from December 15; Tata SUVs to be first in line

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon