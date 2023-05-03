Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala CM writes to Union Railway Minister requesting halts at Tirur and Thiruvalla for Vande Bharat Express

    The letter mentions the importance and relevance of these stations located in the north and central parts of Kerala.
     

    Kerala CM writes to Union Railway Minister requesting halts at Tirur and Thiruvalla for Vande Bharat Express anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 3, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked for permission for Vande Bharat train stops at Tirur and Thiruvalla. The letter mentions the importance and relevance of these stations located in the north and central parts of Kerala.

    The Chief Minister stated that many people travel from Thiruvalla and Tirur stations to various places on a daily basis and hence stoppage should be allowed at these two stations which would lead to an increase in railway revenue.

    Earlier, the High Court had rejected a plea seeking permission to stop the Vande Bharat train at Tirur. The plea was filed by a Malappuram native. The court clarified that it cannot interfere with the petition. According to the court order, if a stop is allowed for the interest of each, the concept of the express train will disappear and the railway should decide in this regard.

    The petitioner claimed that by rejecting their petitions and demands, the refusal to assign a halt at Tirur Railway Station is an injustice to the entire population of Malappuram.

    Recently, a miscreant pelted a stone at the Vande Bharat Express damaging a window of a coach near Thirunavaya, Malappuram district. The occurrence of pelting stones occurs in the midst of an extensive protest over Vande Bharat's disapproval of to halt in Malappuram district (Tirur station). Not only in Kerala but also in states like Telangana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and West Bengal have reported incidents of stone pelting since February 2019. 

    The Kasaragod – Thiruvananthapuram Central Vande Bharat Express halts at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, ShoranurJn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. This is Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 25.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 4:19 PM IST
