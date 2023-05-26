Kerala businessman's murder case: Police arrest accused while trying to flee to Jharkhand; More DETAILS emerge

The accused in the murder of businessman Siddique, Shibili, and Farhana were nabbed while trying to flee to Jamshedpur in Jharkhand from Chennai. They were detained on Thursday night by officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at the Egmore train station.

The deceased Siddique (58), a native of Ezhoor Mecheri in Malappuram' Tirur, owned a hotel in Olavanna, Kozhikode.

Evidently, the accused intended to travel to Jamshedpur's Tatanagar railway station by train. While they were waiting at the station, RPF officers managed to apprehend both of them. On Thursday at 5:45 p.m., the Tirur police informed the Egmore RPF, who then inspected the station. The suspects were apprehended at 7 p.m. and handed to Tirur police at 10 a.m. on Friday. A mobile phone, a trolley bag and a purse containing Rs 16,000 have been seized from the accused.

The body of Siddique which was found stuffed inside two trolley bags and dumped beneath a hairpin curve on Attappady Ghat road was brought to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The police have so far arrested three accused namely Shibili, Farhana and Ashik in connection with the murder case. According to the police, Ashiq has been accused in several criminal cases before.

Siddique, who went missing on May 18, was reportedly killed inside a hotel room in Eranhipalam. In the subsequent investigation, it also revealed that Rs 2 lakh was withdrawn from the victim's bank account.

Siddique's son lodged a complaint that his father was missing since May 22. Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation into the case.

Reports also say that Chalavara native Farhana, now 18, had filed a POCSO complaint against Shibili, 22, back in 2021, later which the duo got closer. The previous crime was reported to the Cherpulassery police station in the Palakkad district in January 2021. Farhana allegedly stole gold jewels from her relative's home recently in the Palakkad district's Karalmanna, close to Cherpulassery. She had also admitted her role in the theft case in a letter she left back in the house.

