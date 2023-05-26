Shocking! Kerala businessman's chopped body found dumped in trolley bags in Attappady

In an appalling incident, a businessman from Kozhikode was brutally murdered and chopped into pieces on Thursday. Siddique's body was found stuffed inside a trolley bad and dumped on the Attappady Ghat road.

Palakkad: In an appalling incident, a businessman from Kozhikode was brutally murdered and chopped into pieces on Thursday. The deceased Siddique (58), a native of Ezhoor Mecheri in Malappuram' Tirur, owned a hotel in Olavanna, Kozhikode. His body was found stuffed inside a trolley bad and dumped on the Attappady Ghat road.

Three suspects, reportedly his hotel staff members, were arrested in Chennai and they are currently in police custody. The suspects have been identified as Shibili (22) and Farhana (18).

Farhana hails from Cherpulassery and the Tirur police arrested them from Chennai. The suspect Shibili had only started working at Siddique's hotel two weeks prior, according to the other employees. However, as a result of his misconduct, he was later fired.

Siddique was reportedly killed on Tuesday at a hotel in Eranhipalam. The accused put the body on the Attappady Ghat road after the murder, stuffing it into a trolley bag. They quickly fled to Chennai.

Whenever Siddique went to Kozhikode, he usually went back to his hometown in a week. But this time he didn't show up when he was supposed to, and his phone stopped responding. His family filed a missing complaint just two days ago.

Siddique's son lodged a complaint that his father was missing since May 22. Based on the complaint, the police launched an investigation into the case. In the subsequent investigation, it was revealed that money was withdrawn from Siddique's bank account via an ATM.

Siddique is survived by his wife Shakeela and children Shuhail, Shiyas, Shaheed and Shamla.

(More details to follow)

