Police in Thrissur have booked BJP's district president, A Sreekumar, under non-bailable sections for brutally beating his wife. She filed a complaint saying he attacked her on June 9th just because she came home late.

Thrissur: Police have filed a case against a local BJP leader here for allegedly assaulting his wife. The accused, A Sreekumar, who is the BJP's Thrissur South District President, has been booked under non-bailable sections.

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In her complaint, his wife stated that he thrashed her brutally. The charges against Sreekumar include attempted culpable homicide.

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The incident reportedly took place on the evening of June 9th, around 7:30 PM. According to the complaint, Sreekumar got angry and questioned his wife for coming home late. He allegedly shouted, "Is this a guesthouse that you can walk in anytime you want?" before slapping her across the face.

The complaint further alleges that he grabbed her by the hair and tried to smash her head against a wall. She stated that she only escaped a fatal injury because she managed to put her hand on the wall for support. She believes that if she hadn't done that, the attack could have even led to her death.

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