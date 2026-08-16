The BJYM lodged complaints against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly disrespecting the national song 'Vande Mataram' during an Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

Complaints Filed Across the Nation

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Sunday lodged complaints against Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, alleging disrespect to the national song 'Vande Mataram' during a programme at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Independence Day. The controversy erupted after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while 'Vande Mataram' was being recited. BJP leaders have criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song.In Bengaluru, a BJYM delegation approached the Malleswaram Police Station and submitted a complaint seeking registration of a case and legal action against the three Congress leaders for allegedly hurting national sentiments. In its complaint, the BJYM alleged that Sonia Gandhi deliberately sought to stop the playing of Vande Mataram during the flag-hoisting programme at the Congress office in Delhi on August 15. The complainants said they were watching a televised broadcast of the programme on Sunday evening when they noticed the alleged incident.

"We and the office bearers of our party's Yuva Morcha have great respect for our country India and have always respected the flag, symbol, song, culture, customs and ideas of our country with great devotion," the letter read.

The complaint stated that the BJYM and its office-bearers have "great respect" for India and have always respected the national flag, symbols, songs, culture, customs and values. It further said that Vande Mataram played an important role in India's freedom struggle and alleged that disrespecting the national song or disrupting its observance amounted to an insult to national sentiments. The BJYM requested police to take "appropriate legal action" against Sonia Gandhi, citing provisions mentioned in its complaint, including Section 3 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and Section 352 of the Indian Penal Code.

"This appears to be an act of deliberate breach of peace and is an insult to our country's "National Song". Therefore, I request that appropriate legal action be taken against Smt. Sonia Gandhi immediately, as it is an offence under Section-3 of the "Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026" and Section 352 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the letter read.

The nationwide protests came amid a political row over the alleged conduct of Congress leaders during the Independence Day programme, as a video from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while 'Vande Mataram' was being recited. Further, a separate complaint has been registered on Sunday at I.P. Estate Police Station in New Delhi, by Advocate Shubh Sharma against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi concerning the "disturbance" during the singing of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' at the Congress Independence Day function held at AICC Headquarters on 15 August. The complaint sought appropriate legal action regarding the alleged incident involving 'Vande Mataram', our National Song, our pride.

Political Leaders Weigh In

While speaking to reporters in Patna on the controversy, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday said that if the BJP believes Congress leaders disrespected 'Vande Mataram', it should take legal action instead of issuing statements. His remarks came amid the ongoing political row over the rendition of the national song at the Congress headquarters on Independence Day.

"The BJP calls itself the world's largest party, and the Congress is the oldest party in this country. Now the BJP has made an allegation, and the Congress is capable of responding to it. What do we have to say about this?" Kishor said. He said that in the video he had seen, 'Vande Mataram' was sung in full and questioned who was allegedly stopping the rendition midway.

"In the video we've seen, Vande Mataram was sung in full. Now, who was stopping it in the middle and who wasn't, only the government would know that; they should find out," Kishor said. He added that if Congress leaders had actually violated any law, the BJP should approach the legal authorities. "If the Congress people have really made a mistake, then the government has now made a law that if someone disrespects it, a case will be filed against them. So instead of issuing statements, the BJP should file a case against Sonia Gandhi," he said.

Reacting to the Vande Mataram row, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai said, "There is a need to understand the true spirit of 'Vande Mataram'. Consider how they (BJP) have lathi-charged students on the streets of Delhi, fired tear gas shells and pellet guns, and are carrying out repressive actions across the country to suppress voices. My appeal to the BJP is to understand the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' and uphold the freedom the country has achieved."

BJYM Mounts Nationwide Protests

Separately, the BJYM's Odisha unit lodged a complaint at Kharavelanagar Police Station in Bhubaneswar against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, alleging disrespect towards Vande Mataram. The complaint was filed under the leadership of BJYM Odisha State President Avilash Panda. BJYM State Vice President Prasant Paikray, State Secretary Soubhagya Mohanty and Bhubaneswar District President Swayamsevak Ray were among those present, along with party workers. BJYM representatives said that disrespect towards national symbols and songs would not be tolerated and demanded swift legal action against the Congress leaders. Police have received the complaint and said the matter is under preliminary scrutiny, according to the BJYM Odisha unit.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal's Siliguri, BJYM workers organised a Mashal Julush (torch rally) protesting against Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi over the alleged Vande Mataram recitation row at the Congress headquarters. The workers of the BJYM also organised a candle march in front of the Congress District office in Gujarat's Surat, protesting against the Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi over the Vande Mataram recitation row at Congress HQ.

Moreover, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders also held a protest over the Vande Mataram issue outside Santacruz Railway Station in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Speaking to ANI on the issue, BJP North Central Mumbai District President Virendra Mhatre said, "My first demand is that Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the entire nation. I believe that by disrespecting Vande Mataram, she has insulted all Indians...Vande Mataram lasts only three minutes and ten seconds; if Congress leaders claim they can provide leadership to the country yet cannot stand still for just three minutes and ten seconds for Vande Mataram... We have gathered today to condemn this attitude towards the nation, and we will always condemn it..."

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders lodged a formal complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at the Urwa Police Station in Karnataka on Sunday, following a controversy during the recitation of the national song Vande Mataram at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Independence Day.

Congress Rejects Allegations

However, the Congress rejected the allegation and maintained that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with opposing the National Song, claiming she was only seeking to ensure that the arrangements for its rendition were carried out properly.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also dismissed the controversy. "There is no controversy. Congress' high command or Jairam Ramesh will tell you about the party's approach," Gehlot said. (ANI)