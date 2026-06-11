Telangana Congress President Bomma Maheshkumar Goud slammed the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination, calling it undemocratic. The party has approached the Election Commission and Natarajan has now moved the Supreme Court.

Telangana Congress President Bomma Maheshkumar Goud on Thursday criticised the rejection of Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination, alleging that constitutional rights and democratic principles were being undermined. Speaking to ANI, Goud said, "BJP is dismantling the constitutional rights. They're killing the democracy for no reason, just with the mala fide intention, they have rejected Meenakshi-ji's nomination."

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He further claimed that there was no legal case against her, stating, "There's no FIR lodged against her, or no case pending in Telangana. So, without reason, undemocratically, they have rejected the nomination." Goud added that the party has approached the Election Commission seeking relief and expressed confidence in legal remedies, saying, "So now, we have approached the Election Commission and we are very much hopeful on legal remedies. After all, we are in a democratic country. We are hoping for the justice at the Supreme Court."

Congress Alleges 'Political Conspiracy'

The nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan, the sole Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, was rejected by the Returning Officer on Tuesday.

On June 10, a ten-member Congress delegation met with the Election Commission in New Delhi over the rejection of party Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination from Madhya Pradesh.

Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi alleged that the Returning Officer's decision to reject the nomination of Natarajan is "perverse" and contrary to the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, as the criminal matter against the Congress candidate has not even reached the stage of cognisance. Shingvi argued that the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan had been rejected at a stage far earlier than what the law requires for disclosure. Congress saw the rejection of nomination papers as a "political conspiracy" to secure all three Rajya Sabha seats for the BJP, while the ruling party questioned Natarajan over the non-disclosure of relevant information.

Natarajan Moves Supreme Court

Meanwhile, today Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan has moved the Supreme Court challenging the rejection of her Rajya Sabha nomination papers.

The petition alleges that the Returning Officer acted illegally, arbitrarily and with bias. It seeks the immediate setting aside of the decision.

The plea is likely to be mentioned before the Supreme Court today, seeking an early hearing of the matter. (ANI)