Jairam Ramesh slammed an unnamed leader for insulting Ambedkar and diverting from failures. His attack followed Amit Shah's allegation that Sonia Gandhi disrespected 'Vande Mataram' by stopping it mid-way at the Congress headquarters.

Ramesh accuses leader of insulting Ambedkar, diverting attention

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday launched a sharp attack on an unnamed political leader, accusing him of insulting Dr B R Ambedkar in Parliament and being responsible for police action against protesters, while alleging the demand for an apology from Congress was an attempt to divert attention from current issues.

In a post on X, Ramesh targeted the leader without naming him. "A man who insulted Dr. Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, 2024," Ramesh wrote. He further alleged, "A man who comes from that ideology which, until January 2002, did not even deem it appropriate to hoist the tricolor at its headquarters. A man who is directly responsible for the brutality of the Delhi Police against youths protesting peacefully."

"Now the same man is demanding an apology from the Congress to divert attention from today's real issues and the massive failures of himself and his master," Ramesh added.

A man who insulted Dr. Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha on December 17, 2024. A man who comes from that ideology which, until January 2002, did not even deem it appropriate to hoist the tricolor at its headquarters. A man who is directly responsible for the brutality of the Delhi Police against youths protesting peacefully... — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 16, 2026

Amit Shah accuses Sonia Gandhi of disrespecting 'Vande Mataram'

This came hours after Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress of "shamelessness" over Vande Mataram, alleging that party leader Sonia Gandhi stopped the national song mid-way at the Congress headquarters.

Referring to a video from the Congress headquarters, Shah said, "Look at their (Congress's) shamelessness. The anthem Vande Mataram was being sung at the Congress Party headquarters. During the anthem, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told the Congress President to stop singing. We all just kept watching on TV."

"Sonia ji, 140 crore people are watching you. This sin you have committed will never be forgiven by the people of this country. How can anyone even dream of leaving the anthem Vande Mataram incomplete? The people of Congress should feel ashamed," he said while addressing a public gathering.

The controversy erupted after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders speaking among themselves while Vande Mataram was being recited. BJP leaders have criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song.

(ANI)