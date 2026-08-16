Telangana CM Revanth Reddy stated his government is a role model for empowering women, farmers, and youth. He highlighted farmer welfare, filling 72,000 government jobs, and strongly criticized the previous BRS government led by KCR.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the People's Government is emerging as a role model in the empowerment of women, farmers and youth through a series of welfare and development initiatives.

Addressing the 'Praja Palana Pragathi Bata' public meeting in Parkal on Sunday, the Chief Minister said the State Government was committed to the welfare of farmers, women and unemployed youth.

Commitment to Farmer Welfare

Highlighting the government's initiatives for farmers, Revanth Reddy said that despite the Kaleshwaram project turning into a disaster, the government took steps to fill reservoirs and support farmers in achieving bumper harvests.

He said the government had procured paddy worth around Rs 90,000 crore from farmers in the last 32 months.

The government had also introduced Rythu Bharosa and implemented the farm loan waiver scheme, with the objective of making the farmer "king", he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that more than Rs 1 lakh crore had been spent on farmers' welfare over the past two-and-a-half years.

Responding to opposition criticism, he asked whether it was not true that the government had provided a bonus for fine-variety paddy cultivated by farmers.

Focus on Youth Employment

Appealing to unemployed youth not to be misled by what he described as opposition propaganda, Revanth Reddy urged them to focus on competitive examinations.

The government would identify vacancies and issue recruitment notifications every six months, he announced. "Filling vacancies is our responsibility and preparing for the exams is yours," he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the previous BRS government had failed to fill government vacancies and had adversely affected the future of unemployed youth. He said the People's Government had already completed recruitment for 72,000 government jobs and issued notifications for police recruitment. The age limit had also been relaxed to benefit unemployed youth, he added.

Attacks on BRS Leadership

Revanth Reddy said his government was ready to disclose facts about who benefited during the previous KCR-led BRS regime.

Targeting BRS leaders, he alleged that KTR had a history of throwing his own sister out of the house to avoid distribution of family assets.

He also accused former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of remaining at his farmhouse like Dhritarashtra, turning a blind eye to his son's conduct.

"As a brother, I am honouring women by gifting women Indiramma Sarees as a token of respect," the Chief Minister said.

He further alleged that BRS leaders, who enjoyed power while in government, were now exploiting party workers in the opposition.

Initiatives for Women's Empowerment

Drawing a comparison between the present government and the previous BRS regime, Revanth Reddy said his government had taken several measures for women's economic empowerment.

He said the government had provided zero-interest loans after the previous regime had discontinued the scheme. Women's self-help groups were being entrusted with the manufacture of uniforms, while initiatives were also being taken to enable them to operate solar plants and petrol bunks.

The Chief Minister said the State government had appointed two women as ministers and was committed to increasing opportunities for women in public life and governance.

A Shift in Governance: People vs Family

Revanth Reddy alleged that the previous BRS government had given prominence to members of the KCR family and their relatives in key political positions.

He cited the appointments and political opportunities given to KTR, Harish Rao, K Kavitha and other members and relatives of the extended KCR family.

In contrast, he said, the present government had provided opportunities to leaders including Seethakka, Konda Surekha, Adluri Laxman and others. "During the BRS rule, the KCR family benefited, while common people were given importance in the Praja Palana (People's governance)," he alleged.

Future Vision and Personal Commitment

The Chief Minister announced that the Telangana Assembly session would be held in September. He called upon party workers and MLAs to work towards securing a doubled majority in the 2029 elections.

Revanth Reddy said he would continue to work tirelessly for the people and resolve their problems. He asserted that even "1,000 KCRs" could not harm him as long as he had the blessings of the people.

Claiming that he was working around 18 hours a day, the Chief Minister said his government was committed to fulfilling its promises.

Revanth Reddy also recalled the historical significance of the Warangal region, describing it as a land known for its spirit of resistance and awakening. He said Warangal had repeatedly demonstrated its resilience whenever people were subjected to oppression and carried a proud history of challenging rulers who believed themselves to be invincible.