Banaras Hindu University celebrated the 80th Independence Day with patriotic fervour. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi hoisted the flag, recalled freedom fighters' sacrifices, and called for dedication to the university's growth and research.

The spirit of patriotism and national pride resonated across the Banaras Hindu University campus as the university celebrated the 80th Independence Day. The campus was imbued with the fervour of the occasion, as students, faculty, and staff came together to reaffirm their commitment to the nation and resolve to contribute meaningfully to the growth and progress of the University.

The main ceremony took place at the Amphitheatre Ground, where Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi hoisted the tricolour, followed by the national anthem.

VC's Address on National Identity and Patriotism

In his address to the university fraternity, Chaturvedi recalled the sacrifices made during India's freedom struggle. He said that the struggle for independence gave Indians not only freedom but also a shared national identity, according to a release. Irrespective of social, linguistic or professional backgrounds, he emphasised that the first and foremost identity of every citizen is that of an Indian.

"15th August is also an occasion to remember and pay tribute to all those great heroes who made their sacrifices for the country", the Vice-Chancellor said.

A Call for University Growth and Research Excellence

Chaturvedi called upon members of the University community to dedicate themselves to the overall growth and development of BHU. He emphasised that protecting and enhancing the prestige of BHU is the collective responsibility of every member of the University. He said that whether one is a student, Vice-Chancellor, Dean, or Head of a Department, everyone must work with a shared commitment to uphold the dignity and reputation of the University and take it to greater heights.

Highlighting the importance of research, Chaturvedi urged all the departments to aspire to become the best in the country in their respective disciplines and encouraged students and teachers to foster healthy academic competition and research excellence. The Vice-Chancellor stressed that research excellence must go hand in hand with quality teaching. He informed that more than 120 proposals have been received from faculty members for upgrading teaching laboratories under a University initiative aimed at strengthening and enhancing the quality of teaching and learning across the campus, the release said.

Informing about the Outdoor CCTV Project, he said that the project has reached its final stage and will strengthen surveillance across roads, residential areas and other important locations.

Cultural Performances and Patriotic Fervour

The ceremony also witnessed enthralling cultural performances by students from Central Hindu Girls School, Central Hindu Boys School, and Ranveer Sanskrit Vidyalaya. The performance by Central Hindu Girls School, titled Rising Stars, focused on the Women's World Cup 2025, while the presentation by Ranveer Sanskrit Vidyalaya was centred around the diverse symbols of India, reflecting the spirit of the nation and its cultural heritage. Students of Central Hindu Boys School presented a spirited patriotic performance, filling the atmosphere with enthusiasm and national pride.

A large number of students, faculty members, and staff gathered at the Amphitheatre Ground, enthusiastically chanting patriotic slogans and cheering the performers. The programme culminated with a soulful rendition of Vande Mataram by Dr. Vijay Kapoor from the Faculty of Performing Arts. Dr. Siddhidatri Bhardwaj conducted the programme, the release noted.

Celebrations Across Campus

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor hoisted the Tricolour at the iconic Malaviya Bhawan. He also participated in the Independence Day celebrations at the International House Complex and interacted with students from various countries pursuing their education at BHU.

Registrar Emphasises National Service

According to a release, Registrar Rajan Srivastava hoisted the National Flag at the Central Office premises. Addressing members of the Central Registry, the Registrar said that freedom is rooted in national values, character, and responsibility. Recalling Mahamana's vision, he said that education must create responsible citizens committed to the nation and society, with BHU embodying this vision. He urged members of the University to view their work as a form of national service and discharge their responsibilities with honesty, dedication, and discipline. Highlighting the role of higher education in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, he called for collective efforts to take BHU to greater heights and build a strong foundation for future generations.

Following the flag hoisting at the Amphitheatre Ground, the National Flag was also hoisted at various institutes and faculties across the University campus. (ANI)