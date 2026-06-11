Congress's KC Venugopal dismissed TMC-BJP merger speculation as baseless, stating meetings with Mamata Banerjee were routine India Alliance discussions to fight the govt. He also accused the BJP of 'seat chori' in the Rajya Sabha elections.

TMC-BJP Merger Speculation 'Baseless Rumours'

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Thursday dismissed speculation regarding a potential merger between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), terming such claims as "baseless rumours." Speaking at a press conference, Venugopal clarified that recent high-level meetings, including talks between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and separate discussions between TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi, were strictly routine. He emphasised that the primary focus of these interactions remains a unified front to "strengthen the fight against this anti-democratic government."

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"These are totally rumours. Yesterday, our communication secretary already stated that these are baseless things. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee held routine discussions when they met Madam (Sonia Gandhi) and Rahul Gandhi. That's an extension of the India Alliance discussion, because everybody wants to strengthen India Alliance. Everybody wants to strengthen the fight against this anti-democratic government. We will go together in that way, that is only the discussion point, nothing else," he said.

Congress Alleges 'Seat Chori' in Rajya Sabha Polls

Shifting his focus to the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, Venugopal levelled serious accusations against the election process, specifically regarding the rejection of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natrajan's nomination papers in Madhya Pradesh. Contrasting this with the acceptance of other candidates' papers that allegedly contained discrepancies, Venugopal labelled the incident as a clear case of "seat chori" (theft of a seat).

"Without any ground, on one side, you are rejecting the nomination of Meenakshi Natarajan in Madhya Pradesh. On the other side, you are accepting the nomination, where there are so many discrepancies in the nomination paper. In this type of democracy, how can we move? This is actually showing us the pathetic condition of Indian democracy now," he said.

Describing the situation as a "pathetic condition of democracy," he highlighted the party's frustration with the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Congress leader noted that despite senior party members meeting with the ECI to formally lodge a complaint, a process that required a dharna just to gain entry, the Commission has yet to issue a decision more than 24 hours later.

"We went to the Election Commission of India that night itself. Initially, they didn't allow us to go inside to make a complaint. Finally, we sat in 'dharna' there, then finally, they allowed two people to go and give a complaint. Yesterday morning, senior-most Congress leaders met and explained to the Election Commission. They heard everything, but one day already over, no decision from the ECI, so far," he said.

Venugopal alleged that the rejection of the nomination papers of Natrajan is a clear case of "seat chori."

Asserting that the party would not remain a passive observer, Venugopal declared, "We will fight legally and politically." "After 'vote chori', this is actual'seat chori'. This is a clear-cut seat chori where Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand are concerned. We will fight legally and politically," he said.

Venugopal Slams Centre on Economic Issues

He also slammed the Centre over prevailing economic conditions. He cited a "peak" in unemployment, the destruction of the MSME sector, and the rising costs of essential commodities, specifically petrol, diesel, and LPG, as evidence of a government that has failed to act.

"Petrol, diesel, and LPG gas prices are increasing day by day. People are totally in distress. No action from the Government. Unemployment is at its peak. The total MSME sector is completely destroyed. Youths are very worried. They are worried about their future. There is no employment. Students are in a dangerous situation," he said.