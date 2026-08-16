Banaras Hindu University's Faculty of Education celebrated its 109th Foundation Day with 700 attendees, including 300 alumni. Keynote speaker Harikesh Singh emphasized teachers' role in nation-building and the faculty's educational legacy.

The Faculty of Education at Banaras Hindu University celebrated its 109th Foundation Day at Chanakya Auditorium, Kamachha, with around 700 people, including nearly 300 alumni, in attendance. The celebration brought together faculty members, students, alumni, educationists and representatives of educational institutions to commemorate the Faculty's rich legacy and deliberate upon the future of teacher education.

Former VC on Education's Role in Nation-Building

Presiding over the inaugural programme, Harikesh Singh, alumnus, former Vice-Chancellor and former Head and Dean of the Faculty of Education, said that wisdom, training and dissemination are the fundamental responsibilities of educational institutions and observed that the Faculty of Education has fulfilled these responsibilities with distinction over its 108-year journey. Singh emphasised the central role of teachers in nation-building and said that a nation becomes prosperous when it is enriched with intellectual potential, and it is the teacher who gives direction and values to that potential. He further observed that the contribution of an individual to society and the nation is more important than the position they attain. Emphasising the role of the classroom in national development, he said that a nation is built in the classroom. He stressed that teachers must provide direction, values and excellence to intellectual potential and called for discipline and restraint in thought, speech and action. He also emphasised that technology can be a medium of education, but the process of making human beings truly human must ultimately remain a human responsibility.

'TRE becomes a TREE': A Vision for Education

Speaking about the responsibilities of the Faculty, Singh identified Teaching, Research and Extension as its three major areas of work. He said that Teaching should be Authentic, Research should be of Quality, and Extension should be Relevant. He described the integration of these three dimensions as Authentic Teaching, Quality Research and Relevant Extension, observing that when Teaching, Research and Extension are enhanced, 'TRE becomes a TREE', symbolising the growth and vitality of education.

He highlighted the Faculty's intellectual heritage, noting that it is a space where the vision of Sri Aurobindo and the educational philosophy of Mahamana Malaviya continue to inspire. He stressed that tradition should not merely be remembered but carried forward and connected with the new generation. He also called for renewed study of the University's educational history, including the First Asian Educational Conference of 1930, and proposed that an international conference be organised in 2030 under the leadership of the Faculty to deliberate on India's education system and the future of global education.

Singh called for a harmonious integration of modernity and tradition and emphasised the need to equip society with both shared knowledge and equitable technology. He described the Foundation Day as a day of educational revolution and said that the educational heritage of Kamachha would remain alive only when it is carried forward through action and thought, like the celebration of such wonderful events and so on.

Statue Unveiling and Alumni Felicitation

A major highlight of the occasion was the unveiling of the marble bust of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and the new statue of Goddess Saraswati. The programme began with Mangalacharan and Saraswati Vandana, followed by the ceremonial unveiling and garlanding. The programme was attended by several distinguished personalities, including Awadhesh Kumar, Controller of Examinations, BHU; Mithilesh Mishra, District Magistrate, Lakhisarai, Bihar; Karuna Shankar Mishra, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Allahabad; Geeta Rai; V.S. Mishra, Director, Institute of Agricultural Sciences, BHU; Abhimanyu Singh; Dhruv Kumar Singh, Coordinator, Malaviya Archives; Rachna Dubey Principal AMPG, Seema Singh, former Vice-Chancellor, UPRTOU, Prayagraj; Naval Kishore Shahi, former Principal, Central Hindu Boys' School; Ikramuddin, Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bhadohi; Devendra Singh, Principal, Bharatiya Vidyalaya; Madhu Kushwaha, faculty member and Principal, Central Hindu School; Arun Kumar Singh, Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya Kanchanpur; Sanjay Singh, President, National Wrestling Federation; Advocate Shashi Shankar Singh, state-level office bearer of the Bar Council of India; and Brajesh Singh, Treasury Officer, Bhadohi, among others. More than 300 alumni of the Faculty were felicitated during the celebration. The alumni were presented with copies of the Bhagavad Gita as a mark of respect and as a symbolic connection with the Faculty's values and educational heritage.

Student Showcases and Faculty Newsletter Launch

Seema Singh, President of the Alumni Association of Education, BHU, extended greetings and expressed gratitude to the participants. Students presented a historical play titled 'Swapna Se Sankalp Tak', directed by Meenakshi Singh, with the participation of around 90 students. An audio-visual film on the Faculty's journey was presented by Anuj and fellow students, while Shravan presented a virtual drone film showcasing the Faculty. The occasion also witnessed the presentation of the Faculty's first newsletter, edited by Mudit Pandey.

Academic Session on 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

The academic session on 'Viksit Bharat 2047: Vision for Teacher Education and Role of Faculty of Education, BHU' brought together leading educationists including Ajit Narayan Tripathi, Karuna Shankar Mishra, Nagendra Nath Pandey, Prem Narayan Singh, Director, IUCTE, BHU, and Abhimanyu Singh. The speakers emphasised the importance of value-centred education in building a developed India. The session was conducted by Somu Singh, with support from Prateek Chaurasia.

Vibrant Cultural Programme and Acknowledgements

A vibrant cultural programme featured performances by students of the Faculty of Education, Arya Mahila PG College and Vasanta College, Rajghat, along with performances by alumnus Alok Dwivedi and faculty employee Rambilas. The cultural programme was guided by Arti, Shruti, Vinita, Jaya Roy and Ranjita. The programme was conducted by Meenakshi Singh and Ajay Singh, with overall coordination by Vinod Kumar Singh. Shubham, Dilip, Gireesh and several hundred students extended active support. Publications of the Faculty were displayed by Raghavendra Narayan Sharma and Deepa, with student participation, while Yogendra Pandey and Nagendra coordinated the decoration and welcome arrangements. Head, Education, VCW Rajghat Sujata, also graced the occasion. The Foundation Day celebration witnessed participation from faculty members and representatives of teacher-training institutions across the city. Sunil Kumar Singh, Head and Dean, Faculty of Education, provided overall direction to the programme and extended the welcome and vote of thanks. (ANI)