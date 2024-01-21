Karnataka: Sulya’s purohit Dr K Ganapathi Bhat to participate in Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Dr. K. Ganapathi Bhat, a distinguished Sanskrit scholar from Karnataka, is set to play a key role in the enshrinement ceremony of the Ramlalla idol at the Sri Rama Mandir in Ayodhya. Appointed by Kashi scholars, he is one of the 101 chief priests and the sole unelected priest from Karnataka. With an impressive academic background, Dr. Bhat currently serves as the Director of Paramacharya Gurukula in Tirupati.

Born in 1962, he commenced his education at the junior primary school in Jalsur village, later completing his graduation in Rigveda from Kamakoti Vidyapeeth, Kanchi, in 1976.

His academic journey continued with M.A. studies in Shastra at Mantralaya Sri Raghavendra Math, and subsequently, he earned his PhD from Rashtriya Sanskrit VV, Tirupati. Dr. Bhat further distinguished himself by obtaining another M.A. degree in Sanskrit Vedanta and Nyaya Shastra from Madras V.V., earning a gold medal. He successfully passed the UGC examination conducted by the Government of India.

With eight years of experience as a lecturer at Kaladi Shankaracharya V.V., Dr. K. Ganapathi Bhat later served as a professor and the secretary of examination at Rashtriya Sanskrit VV, Tirupati. Presently, he holds the esteemed position of Director at Paramacharya Gurukula, Tirupati VV.



Beyond his academic achievements, Dr. Bhat has made significant contributions as a mentor, guiding 40 Ph.D. candidates and mentoring 30 individuals pursuing M.Phil. He also serves as an examiner for universities in the state of Kerala and as a PhD evaluator for various universities nationwide.

The rituals in Ayodhya, led by Kashi scholar Ganeswara Shastri Dravid and Laxmikant Dixit, are set to culminate with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ramlalla idol. Dr. K. Ganapathi Bhat's role as one of the chief priests, overseeing 40 priests under his leadership, adds a touch of distinction to this historic event, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of India.