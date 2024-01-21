Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Sulya’s purohit Dr K Ganapathi Bhat to participate in Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

    Dr. K. Ganapathi Bhat, a distinguished Sanskrit scholar from Karnataka, is set to play a key role in the enshrinement ceremony of the Ramlalla idol at the Sri Rama Mandir in Ayodhya. Appointed by Kashi scholars, he is one of the 101 chief priests and the sole unelected priest from Karnataka. With an impressive academic background, Dr. Bhat currently serves as the Director of Paramacharya Gurukula in Tirupati. 

    Dr K. Ganapathi Bhat, a distinguished Sanskrit scholar hailing from Sulya taluk in Karnataka has been chosen to take part in the enshrinement ceremony of the Ramlalla idol at the Sri Rama Mandir in Ayodhya. The installation work is underway, and Dr Bhat, the Director of Rashtriya Sanskrata V.V. Paramacharya Gurukula in Tirupati, is set to participate in the program actively.

    A native of Kemanaballi, Jalsur village, born to Sharda and Gopalkrishna Bhatt, Dr. K. Ganapati Bhatt has been appointed as one of the 101 chief priests responsible for conducting the religious rites for the Ramlalla idol. Notably, his recommendation came from Kashi scholars Ganeswara Shastri and Laxmikant Dixit, making him the sole unelected priest from the state of Karnataka.

    Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: How to worship Lord Ram at home? Take note of these 21 steps

    Born in 1962, he commenced his education at the junior primary school in Jalsur village, later completing his graduation in Rigveda from Kamakoti Vidyapeeth, Kanchi, in 1976.

    His academic journey continued with M.A. studies in Shastra at Mantralaya Sri Raghavendra Math, and subsequently, he earned his PhD from Rashtriya Sanskrit VV, Tirupati. Dr. Bhat further distinguished himself by obtaining another M.A. degree in Sanskrit Vedanta and Nyaya Shastra from Madras V.V., earning a gold medal. He successfully passed the UGC examination conducted by the Government of India.

    With eight years of experience as a lecturer at Kaladi Shankaracharya V.V., Dr. K. Ganapathi Bhat later served as a professor and the secretary of examination at Rashtriya Sanskrit VV, Tirupati. Presently, he holds the esteemed position of Director at Paramacharya Gurukula, Tirupati VV.

    'Hey Ram...' Opposition leaders ask why Delhi hospitals are closing till 2:30pm for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Beyond his academic achievements, Dr. Bhat has made significant contributions as a mentor, guiding 40 Ph.D. candidates and mentoring 30 individuals pursuing M.Phil. He also serves as an examiner for universities in the state of Kerala and as a PhD evaluator for various universities nationwide.

    The rituals in Ayodhya, led by Kashi scholar Ganeswara Shastri Dravid and Laxmikant Dixit, are set to culminate with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ramlalla idol. Dr. K. Ganapathi Bhat's role as one of the chief priests, overseeing 40 priests under his leadership, adds a touch of distinction to this historic event, showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of India.

