Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Hey Ram...' Opposition leaders ask why Delhi hospitals are closing till 2:30pm for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Opposition leaders have raised questions about the decision of the Centre to close all four central government-run hospitals in New Delhi, including AIIMS, Safdarjung, and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals, until 2:30 pm on January 22 for the 'pran-pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Opposition leaders ask why Delhi hospitals like AIIMS, Safdarjung are shut till 1430 hours
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 21, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

    Leaders of opposition parties have raised concerns and questioned the decision of the Centre as four central government-run hospitals in New Delhi, including All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Safdarjung, and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals, have decided to remain closed until 2:30 pm on January 22. The closure is in observance of the 'pran-pratishtha' or consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, with the exception of critical and emergency services that will continue to operate.

    According to an official notice from the AIIMS, Delhi, the central government has declared January 22 as a half-day holiday until 2:30 pm. The notice instructs employees about the closure and emphasizes that critical clinical services will remain operational.

    Reacting to the notification, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her concerns on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), urging people to avoid medical emergencies on January 22 before 2 pm. She questioned the disruption of health services for a religious event and wondered if Lord Ram would approve.

    Safdarjung Hospital has announced that OPD services on January 22 will have registration timing from 8 am to 10 am. Lab services, radiological services, and pharmacy services will be available until specific hours mentioned in the circular, and elective operation theaters will remain closed.

    The Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions, issued a circular declaring a half-day closing until 2:30 pm on January 22 for all Central Government Offices in connection with the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya.

    Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital also confirmed the closure of OPD, lab services, and routine services until 2:30 pm on the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, while clarifying that critical care and emergency services will continue.

    AIIMS officials mentioned that all appointments are being rescheduled, and critical clinical services will remain functional. Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale criticized the decision, claiming people are sleeping outside AIIMS gates, waiting for appointments, and suggesting that the poor and dying are made to wait for political events.

    Meanwhile, Lady Hardinge Hospital outlined that its Outpatient Department would function on Monday, with patient registration from 8 am to 10 am, ensuring all registered patients receive attention.

    Last Updated Jan 21, 2024, 9:25 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ram Mandir consecration: 'Mangal Dhwani' comprsing over 50 musical instruments to resonate for 2 hours

    Ram Mandir consecration: 'Mangal Dhwani' comprising over 50 musical instruments to resonate for 2 hours

    Maldivian boy dies after President denies access to Indian aircraft for air ambulance: Report

    Maldivian boy dies after President denies access to Indian aircraft for air ambulance: Report

    Kerala news live 21 January 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: 8 senior students of Kozhikode GVHSS booked for ragging junior student

    Surge in fake news on Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration prompts Govt advisory to media

    Surge in fake news on Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration prompts Govt advisory to media

    PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Tiruchirappalli people shower flower petals WATCH gcw

    PM Modi holds grand roadshow in Tiruchirappalli, people shower flower petals (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Rashmika Mandanna thanks police for Deepfake accused's arrest, says 'Truly grateful' RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna thanks police for Deepfake accused's arrest, says 'Truly grateful'

    Sneak Peek: Stunning images capture beauty of Ayodhya's Ram Temple

    Sneak Peek: Stunning images capture beauty of Ayodhya's Ram Temple

    Ram Mandir consecration: 'Mangal Dhwani' comprsing over 50 musical instruments to resonate for 2 hours

    Ram Mandir consecration: 'Mangal Dhwani' comprising over 50 musical instruments to resonate for 2 hours

    Ram Mandir: Do you know that there are over 300 versions of Ramayana? anr

    Ram Mandir: Do you know that there are over 300 versions of Ramayana?

    Maldivian boy dies after President denies access to Indian aircraft for air ambulance: Report

    Maldivian boy dies after President denies access to Indian aircraft for air ambulance: Report

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Video Icon
    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon