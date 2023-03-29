Karnataka Election 2023: Persons with disabilities, people over 80 years of age can vote from home

According to the Election Commission, the total number of 80+ year-old electors stand at 12.15 lakh. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday (March 29) announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka and said that persons with disabilities and people over 80 years of age can vote from their homes.

According to the Election Commission, the total number of 80+ year-old electors stand at 12.15 lakh. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

"Also under Advance Application Facility, over 1.25 lakh applications were received from 17 years+ youth, out of which around 41,000 applications received from youth turning 18 years by April 1st, 2023," he added.

The EC also said that all arrangements will be made at the polling station for the convenience of senior citizens & PwD voters.

"The term of the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka is due to expire on May 25. Elections are to be scheduled for 224 ACs in the state. As per the electoral roll published, over 5.21 crore electors are registered, out of which ~ 5.55 lakh are PwD electors," it added.

According to the electoral roll published, over 5.21 crore electors are registered, out of which 5.55 lakh are PwD electors, the Election Commission said.