Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amritpal Singh manhunt: Punjab Police launch search operation, suspects abandon car following chase

    A massive search operation was started in a Hoshiarpur village late on Tuesday night after some suspects abandoned their car after being chased. This was done in response to the Punjab Police being on high alert after radical preacher Amritpal Singh managed to flee its dragnet.
     

    Amritpal Singh manhunt Punjab Police launch search operation suspects abandon car following car chase gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 9:50 AM IST

    The Punjab Police launched a massive search operation in Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandoned their vehicle after a car chase. The police had been searching for Amritpal Singh, a pro-Taliban radical preacher who led an attack on a police station a few weeks ago.

    The cops pursued a car because they thought Amritpal Singh might be in the Phagwara-bound vehicle. In Marnaian village, the car's passengers escaped after leaving it in the vicinity of Gurdwara Bhai Chanchal Singh.

    The police have launched a cordon and search operation outside the village. They have also erected barricades near the village.

    Also Read | Amritpal Singh in new avatar; dons sunglasses, denim jacket and no turban

    Three weeks after Singh and his followers caused an uproar in the Ajnala police station outside of Amritsar, the Punjab Police launched a crackdown on Singh's Waris Punjab De organisation on March 18. Singh had been absconding since then.

    He had been disguising himself and hiding to avoid capture. The undated CCTV tape, allegedly from a market in Delhi, showed the wanted man donning sunglasses and strolling down a thoroughfare. Papalpreet Singh could be seen following behind him while carrying a suitcase. There is no official word from Punjab Police on the fresh footage.

    He and his accomplices have been charged with a number of crimes, including inciting class strife, attempting to kill people, attacking police officers, and obstructing public officials from carrying out their duties in accordance with the law. 

    However, Punjab police have detained or arrested a number of his associates during the crackdown.

    Also Read | Agniveers would need to first walk 'Agnipath' of 4-year celibacy to aim for regular Army job

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 Election Commission to announce poll schedule today gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Election Commission to announce poll schedule today

    Agniveers would need to first walk 'Agnipath' of 4-year celibacy to aim for regular Army job

    Agniveers would need to first walk 'Agnipath' of 4-year celibacy to aim for regular Army job

    25-year-old man live-streams suicide attempt on Facebook, saved by Delhi Police AJR

    25-year-old man live-streams suicide attempt on Facebook, saved by Delhi Police

    Centre cancel licences of 18 pharma firms for manufacturing spurious drugs AJR

    Centre cancel licences of 18 pharma firms for manufacturing spurious drugs

    Opposition parties likely to bring no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report AJR

    Opposition parties likely to bring no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Report

    Recent Stories

    football Wish this craziness never ends - Lionel Messi after netting 100th international goal for Argentina, twitter pleased-ayh

    'Wish this craziness never ends' - Lionel Messi after netting 100th international goal for Argentina

    Stop playing victim card'- Priyanka Chopra gets slammed for her statement on leaving Bollywood RBA

    'Stop playing victim card'- Priyanka Chopra gets slammed for her statement on leaving Bollywood

    Artificial Intelligence could replace 300 million jobs claims Goldman Sachs report read details gcw

    Artificial Intelligence could replace 300 million jobs, claims Goldman Sachs report

    Karnataka Election 2023 Election Commission to announce poll schedule today gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Election Commission to announce poll schedule today

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadhav wedding: Here's how actress react to the news RBA

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadhav wedding: Here's how actress react to the news

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon