Amritpal Singh manhunt: Punjab Police launch search operation, suspects abandon car following chase

A massive search operation was started in a Hoshiarpur village late on Tuesday night after some suspects abandoned their car after being chased. This was done in response to the Punjab Police being on high alert after radical preacher Amritpal Singh managed to flee its dragnet.

The cops pursued a car because they thought Amritpal Singh might be in the Phagwara-bound vehicle. In Marnaian village, the car's passengers escaped after leaving it in the vicinity of Gurdwara Bhai Chanchal Singh.

The police have launched a cordon and search operation outside the village. They have also erected barricades near the village.

Three weeks after Singh and his followers caused an uproar in the Ajnala police station outside of Amritsar, the Punjab Police launched a crackdown on Singh's Waris Punjab De organisation on March 18. Singh had been absconding since then.

He had been disguising himself and hiding to avoid capture. The undated CCTV tape, allegedly from a market in Delhi, showed the wanted man donning sunglasses and strolling down a thoroughfare. Papalpreet Singh could be seen following behind him while carrying a suitcase. There is no official word from Punjab Police on the fresh footage.

He and his accomplices have been charged with a number of crimes, including inciting class strife, attempting to kill people, attacking police officers, and obstructing public officials from carrying out their duties in accordance with the law.

However, Punjab police have detained or arrested a number of his associates during the crackdown.

