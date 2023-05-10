Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: People will vote for change, Congress will win 141 seats, says DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka Election 2023: State Congress chief Shivakumar on Wednesday said that young voters have a great opportunity to vote for a change and expressed confidence that the party will win 141 seats and form the government with absolute majority

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    Karnataka Congress president and party’s candidate from Kanakapura DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that young voters have a great opportunity to vote for a change. He also expressed confidence that the party will win at least 141 seats and establish the government with an absolute majority.

    “I am 200% confident Congress party will win 141 seats. We will win an absolute majority..,” said Shivakumar. "…Today young voters have a great opportunity…They will vote for a change…They know about the price rise and corruption in the state," he added.

    The Congress leader further said he is sure they will go for a change and give the grand old party 141 seats.

    “…Please look at our gas cylinders to cast your vote, I'm pleading with everyone. I've told all my leaders to place a petrol can outside the booth and decorate it with a garland', he said. "I am confident that Congress party will form the government," he added.

    The state Congress leader made an appeal to voters, telling them to cast their ballots while paying attention to the petrol cylinders that have been positioned at various polling places to serve as a reminder of the price increase that the BJP rule unleashed.

    DK Shivakumar's wife expressed her certainty in the outcome, saying, "I am 100% that my husband will win. Congress government will arrive. The Kerala Story won't affect Karnataka in any way. I urge people to cast their ballots for Congress.

    Along with his brother and fellow party MP DK Suresh, the state Congress leader offered prayers at Kanakapura's Sri Kenkeramma Temple earlier in the day.

    The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening. According to data from the Election Commission, 8.26% of eligible voters in the state turned out during the first two hours of voting on Wednesday.

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 11:03 AM IST
