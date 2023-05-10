Asianet Newsable

Karnataka Election 2023 Voting Day Live Updates: Stage set for high-stakes battle

May 10, 2023, 2:45 AM IST

Karnataka Election 2023 Voting Day Live Updates polling percentage exit poll

Karnataka votes today. In the high-stakes battle, a combative Congress is eyeing a comeback while the BJP is looking to script history to retain its southern bastion. The election to the 224-seat assembly saw a high-octane campaign that, at times, turned controversial with the level of public discourse plummeting. With the stakes being high in the mega battle of ballots, the major political parties in contention -- the BJP, Congress and JD(S) -- have made a strong pitch to boost their electoral prospects. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm amid tight security arrangements and the ballots will be counted on Saturday. Stay tuned to Asianet Newsable for the latest updates from the ground.

Live Post

2:42 AM IST

The big numbers

A total of 2,615 candidates are in the fray in the Karnataka election.

Let us take a look at the details of the nomination papers received in the Karnataka assembly election 2023 and the statistics of the total contesting candidates.

2:40 AM IST

Will BJP break the 38-year-old jinx?

Karnataka has never voted the incumbent party to power since 1985. While the BJP is hoping to break the 38-year-old jinx the Congress is hoping for a morale booster victory. A victory for the Congress will be a shot in the arm for the grand old party ahead of the forthcoming elections in some other states and before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling BJP, riding on the Narendra Modi juggernaut, ran its campaign with a blitzkrieg by Prime Minister. The double-engine government sought to heavily bank on Modi's appeal to bolster its campaign, shore up its prospects and fight "anti-incumbency".

Also what needs to be watched out for is whether former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) will emerge as a "kingmaker" or a "king" by holding the key to government formation, in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done in the past.

2:35 AM IST

Karnataka's model polling booths

The Election Commission has constructed model polling booths for the Karnataka assembly election 2023. 

