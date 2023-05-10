Karnataka Election 2023 Voting Day Live Updates: Stage set for high-stakes battle

Karnataka has never voted the incumbent party to power since 1985. While the BJP is hoping to break the 38-year-old jinx the Congress is hoping for a morale booster victory. A victory for the Congress will be a shot in the arm for the grand old party ahead of the forthcoming elections in some other states and before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The ruling BJP, riding on the Narendra Modi juggernaut, ran its campaign with a blitzkrieg by Prime Minister. The double-engine government sought to heavily bank on Modi's appeal to bolster its campaign, shore up its prospects and fight "anti-incumbency".

Also what needs to be watched out for is whether former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) will emerge as a "kingmaker" or a "king" by holding the key to government formation, in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done in the past.