Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters

    Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early today in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress is seeking a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2023, 9:18 AM IST

    Former Congress president and disqualified Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (May 10) urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a "40-per cent-commission-free" state.

    Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early today in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress is seeking a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Happy that BJP gave me opportunity to contest,' says BY Vijayendra

    In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Karnataka's vote for 5 guarantees, for women's rights, for youth employment, for the upliftment of the poor. Come, vote in large numbers."

    "Let's build a 40%-commission-free, progressive Karnataka together," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Kannada using the hashtag 'Congress Winning150'. He also shared a graphic featuring the Congress' five guarantees.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi, Amit Shah urge voters to come out in large numbers

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.

    Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is third main player in the contest.

    In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy."

    Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Lost your Voter ID card? Use these documents to cast your vote

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023 Sudha Murthy asks youth to learn from oldies and vote after casting her vote gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Sudha Murthy asks youth to learn from 'oldies' and vote

    Delhi man high on drugs watched porn walked 40 km to find rape and kill children convicted gcw

    Delhi man high on drugs, watched porn, walked 40 km to find, rape and kill children; convicted

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Happy that BJP gave me opportunity to contest,' says BY Vijayendra AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Happy that BJP gave me opportunity to contest,' says BY Vijayendra

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi Amit Shah urge voters to come out in large numbers gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi, Amit Shah urge voters to come out in large numbers

    Karnataka Election 2023: Voting begins; high stakes for BJP, Congress AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Voting begins; high stakes for BJP, Congress

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023 Sudha Murthy asks youth to learn from oldies and vote after casting her vote gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Sudha Murthy asks youth to learn from 'oldies' and vote

    Delhi man high on drugs watched porn walked 40 km to find rape and kill children convicted gcw

    Delhi man high on drugs, watched porn, walked 40 km to find, rape and kill children; convicted

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Happy that BJP gave me opportunity to contest,' says BY Vijayendra AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Happy that BJP gave me opportunity to contest,' says BY Vijayendra

    Fast X: BTS star Jimin collaborates with Vin Diesel for THIS song; know details vma

    Fast X: BTS star Jimin collaborates with Vin Diesel for THIS song; know details

    Uorfi Javed breaks silence about being 'removed' on last moment from Madhuri Dixit's guest list vma

    Uorfi Javed breaks silence about being 'removed' on last moment from Madhuri Dixit's guest list

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon