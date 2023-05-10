Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters

Voting for the high-stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early today in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress is seeking a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Former Congress president and disqualified Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (May 10) urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers to build a progressive and a "40-per cent-commission-free" state.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "Karnataka's vote for 5 guarantees, for women's rights, for youth employment, for the upliftment of the poor. Come, vote in large numbers."

"Let's build a 40%-commission-free, progressive Karnataka together," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Kannada using the hashtag 'Congress Winning150'. He also shared a graphic featuring the Congress' five guarantees.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.

Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is third main player in the contest.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Urging the people of Karnataka, particularly young and first time voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy."

Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's Janata Dal (Secular). The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening.

