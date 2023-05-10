Karnataka Election 2023: People will vote for positive development, says CM Bommai

Karnataka Election 2023: After casting his vote, the chief minister said, “I’ve voted and done my duty towards democracy. It’s a privilege to vote in my constituency. I will win by a record margin. People of Karnataka will vote for positive development and BJP will get a comfortable majority.”

As the Karnataka polls are underway, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai urged people to come out and cast their votes for “the development of the State.”

After casting his vote, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and and BJP candidate from Shiggaon assembly constituency said, "I've voted and done my duty towards democracy. It's a privilege to vote in my constituency. I will win by a record margin. People of Karnataka will vote for positive development and BJP will get a comfortable majority."

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates

Confident about the win, Bommai's wife said, "He will win with more than 50,000 votes. BJP is winning the election and will get more than 150 seats."

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters

He also noted the success of the campaigns led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Bommai further said he was very happy with the way the party conducted the campaign and the way people have reacted. "I appeal to people to come and vote for the development of Karnataka," he added.

Bommai, who is running from the Shiggaon assembly constituency, offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Hubbali as voting continues across the State.

Karnataka Election 2023: 'Happy that BJP gave me opportunity to contest,' says BY Vijayendra

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.

Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is third main player in the contest.

Voting in the 224 assembly seats of Karnataka is underway with as many as 2,615 candidates in the fray. A total number of 42,48,028 new voters have registered to cast their votes in assembly elections. As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Sudha Murthy asks youth to learn from 'oldies' and vote