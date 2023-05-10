Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: People will vote for positive development, says CM Bommai

    Karnataka Election 2023: After casting his vote, the chief minister said, “I’ve voted and done my duty towards democracy. It’s a privilege to vote in my constituency. I will win by a record margin. People of Karnataka will vote for positive development and BJP will get a comfortable majority.”

    Karnataka Election 2023 People will vote for positive development says CM Bommai gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

    As the Karnataka polls are underway, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai urged people to come out and cast their votes for “the development of the State.”

    After casting his vote, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and and BJP candidate from Shiggaon assembly constituency said, "I've voted and done my duty towards democracy. It's a privilege to vote in my constituency. I will win by a record margin. People of Karnataka will vote for positive development and BJP will get a comfortable majority."

    Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates

    Confident about the win, Bommai's wife said, "He will win with more than 50,000 votes. BJP is winning the election and will get more than 150 seats."

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters

    He also noted the success of the campaigns led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Bommai further said he was very happy with the way the party conducted the campaign and the way people have reacted. "I appeal to people to come and vote for the development of Karnataka," he added.

    Bommai, who is running from the Shiggaon assembly constituency, offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Hubbali as voting continues across the State.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Happy that BJP gave me opportunity to contest,' says BY Vijayendra

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the people of Karnataka to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy.

    Karnataka is voting to elect a new government, with the incumbent BJP facing the challenge from the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular) is third main player in the contest.

    Voting in the 224 assembly seats of Karnataka is underway with as many as 2,615 candidates in the fray.  A total number of 42,48,028 new voters have registered to cast their votes in assembly elections. As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: Sudha Murthy asks youth to learn from 'oldies' and vote

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Police arrest driver of 'Atlantic' boat; Owner remanded in judicial custody anr

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Police arrest driver of 'Atlantic' boat; Owner remanded in judicial custody

    Karnataka Election 2023 People will vote for change Congress will win 141 seats says confident DK Shivakumar gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: People will vote for change, Congress will win 141 seats, says DK Shivakumar

    NCB officer Vishwa Vijay Singh, involved in Aryan Khan case, sacked from service in separate matter AJR

    NCB officer Vishwa Vijay Singh, involved in Aryan Khan case, sacked from service in separate matter

    Kerala: Man turns violent during treatment in hospital; doctor dead, cops injured anr

    Kerala: Man turns violent during treatment in hospital; doctor dead, cops injured

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Let's build '40% commission-free state': Rahul Gandhi to voters

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Police arrest driver of 'Atlantic' boat; Owner remanded in judicial custody anr

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Police arrest driver of 'Atlantic' boat; Owner remanded in judicial custody

    Karnataka Election 2023 People will vote for change Congress will win 141 seats says confident DK Shivakumar gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: People will vote for change, Congress will win 141 seats, says DK Shivakumar

    Why did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorce? Here's the REAL reason RBA

    Why did Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorce? Here's the REAL reason

    NCB officer Vishwa Vijay Singh, involved in Aryan Khan case, sacked from service in separate matter AJR

    NCB officer Vishwa Vijay Singh, involved in Aryan Khan case, sacked from service in separate matter

    Who is Robert De Niro's rumoured girlfriend? Meet Tiffany Chen, martial arts expert rba

    Who is Robert De Niro's rumoured girlfriend? Meet Tiffany Chen, martial arts expert

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon