    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Happy that BJP gave me opportunity to contest,' says BY Vijayendra

    First Published May 10, 2023, 8:48 AM IST

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP's senior leader BS Yediyurappa visited Shikaripura's Hucchraya temple along with his son BY Vijayendra, before voting in their home constituency. BY Vijayendra is contesting from the Shikaripura constituency, which was his father's traditional seat.

    After quitting electoral politics, BS Yediyurappa has widely campaigned for the BJP across the state to help the ruling party to retain its power. He also campaigned across the Shikaripura for his son and urged the voters of his constituency to help BY Vijayendra to win with a huge majority.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi, Amit Shah urge voters to come out in large numbers

    The Congress has fielded GB Malatesh against BY Vijayendra in Shikaripura. He was defeated by Yediyurappa in 2018 assembly polls by a huge margin.

    Speaking to reporters, BY Vijayendra said, "Modi's magic will give us absolute majority. We will win at least 130 seats in this election. Not only Lingayat community, but all other castes are also with BJP. Congress will lose the election very badly."

    "This is my first election and I am happy that the party gave me the opportunity to contest. I'm blessed to contest from the Shikaripura seat. People are fed up with hung assembly and I am confident that BJP will get majority," the BJP leader said.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Lost your Voter ID card? Use these documents to cast your vote

    Meanwhile, BS Yediyurappa urged all people to cast their votes as early as possible. "I request all people to cast their votes as early as possible. I am 100% sure they will vote in favour of the BJP. More than 75-80% will support BJP. We will win 130-135 seats," the BJP leader said.

    "BY Vijayendra is going to get more than 40,000 votes here. We will get the absolute majority and will form the govt, there is no doubt about it. People's response is very good," the former Karnataka CM said after casting his vote.

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 8:48 AM IST
