    Karnataka Election 2023: How EC wants to bring Bengaluru to the booth

    The Election Commission is using Bengaluru's credentials as an Information Technology hub to increase the voting percentage in Karnataka's capital.

    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

    Bengaluru has had an abysmal track record when it comes to turning up to vote. In the last few elections, the voter turnout has been around 50-55 per cent. Lack of awareness to the negative mindset about the reason for exercising the franchise has emerged as some of the reasons for the poor turnout on polling day.

    The Election Commission is now seeking to change the scenario and use the city's credentials as an Information Technology hub to increase the voting percentage in Karnataka's capital.

    Also Read: Karnataka Election 2023 to be held on May 10, results to be declared on May 13

    While revealing the schedule for the Karnataka assembly election 2023, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar said: "Bengaluru happens to be the knowledge city and the Information Technology city of the country. So, we thought, why not take advantage of that? We requested the IT sector; we thank the Indian Institute of Science came forward, and they are doing an 'Electhon'. Instead of Hackathon, we are calling in Electhon. We are looking at enhancing the participation of the urban areas and the youth. Can we technologically connect with them more? Can we do this outreach in a different way? And how to ensure the registration of more voters; is there a problem with our software? Is there a way we can motivate them to do it? 'Electhon' devises solutions on how to boost voter participation."

    "Many institutes have joined us in this endeavour (to increase voter turnout). These include the Indian Institute of Technology, the Indian Institute of Science and a large number of startups and IT professionals. We are thankful to all of them. Around 47 per cent of them are working on how to do the registration fee; some are working with us on how to make the youth turn up on the day of polling. This result we will share with everybody when it comes; the solutions when they are given," he added.

    Besides, the 'Know Your Candidates' and the affidavits will be available online. The Know Your Candidate application provides information about the candidates who are contesting the election. 

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
