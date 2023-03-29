Karnataka Election 2023 to be held on May 10, results to be declared on May 13

Karnataka Election 2023: EC Rajiv Kumar has finally announced the much-awaited dates or schedule of the Karnataka Assembly election on Wednesday. The voting will take place on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The schedule of the upcoming Karnataka Election 2023 has been announced by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday (March 29). The Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

Here's the schedule:

Date of Notification: April 13

Last date of nomination: April 20

Scrutiny of nomination: April 21

Last day of withdrawal: April 24

Date of poll: May 10

Result date: May 13

The Election Commission said that more than 1,300 polling stations will be handled exclusively by women. In the Karnataka Assembly election, the state will have over 58,000 polling stations. There will be 28,866 urban polling stations among them.

The tenure of the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will end on May 24. Of the 224 Assembly constituencies, 36 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

The Congress is expecting to unseat the saffron party in the forthcoming Assembly elections while the BJP is running for re-election in the southern state. The BJP government, which is being led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, is also working to win back power. It is focusing on the Kannadigas issue and giving Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities reservation instead of the Muslim community, which was a recent decision made by the state government.

The first list of 124 contestants for the Karnataka elections has already been made public by the Congress. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is running for the Varuna constituency for the Congress. According to the report, Pradesh Congress Committee head DK Shivakumar will run for office from his Kanakapura Assembly district.

There are 5.21 crore registered electors in the province as a whole. 2.59 women votes are included in the total.

