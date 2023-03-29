Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023 to be held on May 10, results to be declared on May 13

    Karnataka Election 2023:  EC Rajiv Kumar has finally announced the much-awaited dates or schedule of the Karnataka Assembly election on Wednesday. The voting will take place on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Election Commission announces polling dates counting of votes gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    The schedule of the upcoming Karnataka Election 2023 has been announced by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday (March 29). The Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

    Here's the schedule:

    Date of Notification: April 13

    Last date of nomination: April 20

    Scrutiny of nomination: April 21

    Last day of withdrawal: April 24

    Date of poll: May 10

    Result date: May 13 

    The Election Commission said that more than 1,300 polling stations will be handled exclusively by women. In the Karnataka Assembly election, the state will have over 58,000 polling stations. There will be 28,866 urban polling stations among them.

    Also Read | Sabarimala bus accident: HC intervenes, seeks detailed report from Motor Vehicles Department

    The tenure of the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will end on May 24. Of the 224 Assembly constituencies, 36 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes.

    Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and its ally JD(S) has 28 seats.

    The Congress is expecting to unseat the saffron party in the forthcoming Assembly elections while the BJP is running for re-election in the southern state.  The BJP government, which is being led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, is also working to win back power. It is focusing on the Kannadigas issue and giving Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities reservation instead of the Muslim community, which was a recent decision made by the state government.

    Also Read: Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll to be hiked by 18% from April 1; Check how much you will have to pay 

    The first list of 124 contestants for the Karnataka elections has already been made public by the Congress.  Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is running for the Varuna constituency for the Congress. According to the report, Pradesh Congress Committee head DK Shivakumar will run for office from his Kanakapura Assembly district.

    There are 5.21 crore registered electors in the province as a whole. 2.59 women votes are included in the total.

    Also Read: Agniveers would need to first walk 'Agnipath' of 4-year celibacy to aim for regular Army job

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sabarimala bus accident HC intervenes seeks detailed report from Motor Vehicles Department

    Sabarimala bus accident: HC intervenes, seeks detailed report from Motor Vehicles Department

    Karnataka Election 2023: Persons with disabilities, people over 80 years of age can vote from home AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Persons with disabilities, people over 80 years of age can vote from home

    Atiq Ahmed can do anything even from jail': Umesh Pal's mother AJR

    'Atiq Ahmed will do anything even from jail': Umesh Pal's mother

    Mumbai Pune Expressway toll to be hiked by 18 per cent from April 1 Check how much you will have to pay gcw

    Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll to be hiked by 18% from April 1; Check how much you will have to pay

    Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal disqualification removed gcw

    BREAKING: Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal's disqualification removed

    Recent Stories

    'Tight slap on their faces': Actor Meera Chopra defends the 'Citadel' star Priyanka Chopra vma

    'Tight slap on their faces': Actor Meera Chopra defends the 'Citadel' star Priyanka Chopra

    Sabarimala bus accident HC intervenes seeks detailed report from Motor Vehicles Department

    Sabarimala bus accident: HC intervenes, seeks detailed report from Motor Vehicles Department

    Karnataka Election 2023: Persons with disabilities, people over 80 years of age can vote from home AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Persons with disabilities, people over 80 years of age can vote from home

    Atiq Ahmed can do anything even from jail': Umesh Pal's mother AJR

    'Atiq Ahmed will do anything even from jail': Umesh Pal's mother

    UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to be charged at 1 1 per cent from April 1 gcw

    UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to be charged at 1.1 per cent from April 1?

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon