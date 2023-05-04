Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: EC creates voting awareness through bride, groom in Kolar (WATCH)

    According to the ECI, nine out of 20 lowest voter turnout constituencies during the 2019 Lok Sabha were from Urban areas. It was a similar trend during Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh polls, urban constituencies had low voter turnout.

    Karnataka Election 2023: EC creates voting awareness through bride, groom in Kolar AJR
    Officials from the Election Commission's Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) have been deployed across the poll-bound Karnataka to create voting awareness. One such official went to a wedding in Kolar and made the bride, groom, and priest hold placards asking people to cast their vote.

    The placards displayed "My vote, my future" writings. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10. While announcing the polling dates, the Election Commission said that Wednesday (May 10) was chosen to prevent voters from planning outing during the weekend. The ECI further said it was an effort to ensure more voter turnout.

    The ECI described it as voters’ apathy, a word used to explain voters staying indoors without going out to vote on a polling day.

    Karnataka registered a 72.36% voter turnout during the 2018 Assembly elections, the highest voter turnout since the 1952 Karnataka elections, according to the ECI data.

