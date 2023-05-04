Karnataka Election 2023: EC creates voting awareness through bride, groom in Kolar (WATCH)
According to the ECI, nine out of 20 lowest voter turnout constituencies during the 2019 Lok Sabha were from Urban areas. It was a similar trend during Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh polls, urban constituencies had low voter turnout.
Officials from the Election Commission's Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) have been deployed across the poll-bound Karnataka to create voting awareness. One such official went to a wedding in Kolar and made the bride, groom, and priest hold placards asking people to cast their vote.
The placards displayed "My vote, my future" writings. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10. While announcing the polling dates, the Election Commission said that Wednesday (May 10) was chosen to prevent voters from planning outing during the weekend. The ECI further said it was an effort to ensure more voter turnout.
Karnataka Election 2023: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests against 'ban' proposal by Congress
The ECI described it as voters’ apathy, a word used to explain voters staying indoors without going out to vote on a polling day.
Karnataka Election 2023: BJP leader Eshwarappa burns Congress manifesto over 'Bajrang Dal ban' row - WATCH
According to the ECI, nine out of 20 lowest voter turnout constituencies during the 2019 Lok Sabha were from Urban areas. It was a similar trend during Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh polls, urban constituencies had low voter turnout.
Karnataka registered a 72.36% voter turnout during the 2018 Assembly elections, the highest voter turnout since the 1952 Karnataka elections, according to the ECI data.
- Karnataka Election 2023
- congress karnataka manifesto
- congress manifesto 2013
- congress manifesto pdf
- election date
- election date 2023
- election in karnataka
- election in karnataka 2023
- election results 2023
- election results 2023 karnataka
- karnataka assembly
- karnataka assembly election
- karnataka assembly election 2023
- karnataka congress
- karnataka congress manifesto
- karnataka congress manifesto 2023
- karnataka election 2023 date
- karnataka election date
- karnataka election opinion poll 2023
- karnataka election result
- karnataka election results
- karnataka result 2023
- kpcc