Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests against 'ban' proposal by Congress

    At some places, "Hanuman Chalisa" were also chanted. The protestors are slated to chant Hanuman Chalisa' on Thursday evening at  Hanuman temples or any other temple to protest against the Congress promise.

    Karnataka Election 2023: VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests against 'ban' proposal by Congress AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 4, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists on Thursday (May 4) staged protests in several parts of poll-bound Karnataka against the Congress election manifesto which proposed banning of the latter in the event of the party coming to power in the state.

    At some places, "Hanuman Chalisa" were also chanted. The protestors are slated to chant Hanuman Chalisa' on Thursday evening at  Hanuman temples or any other temple to protest against the Congress promise.

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP leader Eshwarappa burns Congress manifesto over 'Bajrang Dal ban' row - WATCH

    The protests took place in Bengaluru, Chikkaballapura, Srirangapatna, Mandya and Chikkamagaluru, among others, VHP sources said.

    In Srirangapatna, Bajrang Dal activists tore the Congress manifesto and slapped it with slippers to express their outrage.

    Bajrang Dal leaders and Hindu religious leaders associated with the VHP have appealed to the people in video messages to come with their family members in great numbers at Hanuman or any other temple to chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' on Thursday evening.

    One of the religious heads appealed to the people to come together and "demonstrate the Hindu unity, which should eventually reflect on May 10" (the date of Karnataka Assembly elections).

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP in close contest on candidates with criminal records; check details

    Hanuman Chalisa is a set of 40 couplets penned by 16th century poet and devotee of Lord Rama, Goswami Tulsidas in 'Awadhi', one of the dialects of Hindi spoken predominantly in Uttar Pradesh.

    The Congress in its manifesto for May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion. 

    The Congress said, "We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations." 

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP make last-ditch efforts to woo voters before May 8 deadline

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public meeting at Hospet in Vijayanagara district on Tuesday too had come down heavily on the Congress saying, "The Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say Jai Bajrang Bali'."

    PM Modi also made it a point to chant Jai Bajrang Bali' at the beginning and the end of his speech in all the three campaign rallies in Karnataka on Wednesday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 4, 2023, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Another online fraud Mumbai man loses Rs 1 3 crore while trying to earn money by liking YouTube clips gcw

    Another online fraud! Mumbai man loses Rs 1.3 crore while trying to earn money by liking YouTube clips

    India has lost 3 Advanced Light Helicopters in last 2 months AJR

    India has lost 3 Advanced Light Helicopters in last 2 months

    Indian cyber security agency issues warning against Royal ransomware that targets health education sectors gcw

    Cyber security agency issues warning against 'Royal' ransomware that targets health, education sectors

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP leader Eshwarappa burns Congress manifesto over 'Bajrang Dal ban' row Watch snt

    Karnataka Election 2023: BJP leader Eshwarappa burns Congress manifesto over 'Bajrang Dal ban' row - WATCH

    Maharashtra Supriya Sule frontrunner for NCP chief post; Ajit Pawar likely to be MVA's CM face AJR

    Maharashtra: Supriya Sule frontrunner for NCP chief post; Ajit Pawar likely to be MVA's CM face

    Recent Stories

    Is Aishwarya Rai INSECURE? Netizens troll her after watching actress' old viral video; WATCH RBA

    Is Aishwarya Rai INSECURE? Netizens troll her after watching actress' old viral video; WATCH

    Google starts to roll out Passkey support allows users to sign in without passwords gcw

    Google starts to roll out Passkey support, allows users to sign in without passwords

    football Has Lionel Messi played his last game for PSG PAris Saint-Germain, with a return to Barcelona on the horizon?-ayh

    Has Lionel Messi played his last game for PSG, with a return to Barcelona on the horizon?

    Thalapathy Vijay or Vijay Deverakonda? Rashmika Mandanna talks about who is her 'favorite' among these actors vma

    Thalapathy Vijay or Vijay Deverakonda? Rashmika Mandanna talks about who is her 'favorite' among these actors

    Another online fraud Mumbai man loses Rs 1 3 crore while trying to earn money by liking YouTube clips gcw

    Another online fraud! Mumbai man loses Rs 1.3 crore while trying to earn money by liking YouTube clips

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon