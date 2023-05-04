Karnataka Election 2023: BJP leader Eshwarappa burns Congress manifesto over 'Bajrang Dal ban' row - WATCH

Hitting out at the Congress, BJP leader Eshwarappa dubbed the Grand Old Party's manifesto a "manifesto of Muslim League (of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah)".

Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Thursday burnt a copy of the election manifesto of the Congress and attacked the party for its proposal to ban Bajrang Dal if it came to power in Karnataka.

Describing the outfit as a "patriotic organisation", the former Deputy Chief Minister asked; "How dare they (Congress) have courage to talk about banning Bajrang Dal".

Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP in close contest on candidates with criminal records; check details

The Congress in its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations," the Congress said in its manifesto.

Hitting out at the Congress, Eshwarappa dubbed it a "manifesto of Muslim League (of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah)".

Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Congress, BJP make last-ditch efforts to woo voters before May 8 deadline

The former State BJP chief said: "(KPCC President) D K Shivakumar says the entire Vokkaliga community is behind him and he will become Chief Minister, (Congress leader) Siddaramaiah says backward classes are with him, and he will become Chief Minister", accusing the two leaders of trying to spread hatred amongst communities. "We should arrest Shivakumar and Siddarmaiah first. Action should be taken against them," Eshwarappa, a former Minister, said.

(With inputs from PTI)