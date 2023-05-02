Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases manifesto; ban on Bajrang Dal, free travel for women & more

    Karnataka Election 2023: With just day days left in voting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023, Congress unveiled the manifesto for ‘growth and development in Karnataka’ on Tuesday in Bengaluru. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, state unit president DK Shivakumar and Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Dr Parameshwaraji, among other party leaders, were present.

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress releases manifesto ban on Bajrang Dal PFI allowance for youth women check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 2, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

    With the Karnataka Assembly elections approaching, the Congress issued its electoral manifesto on Tuesday, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced its election pledges. The poll manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (peaceful garden of all communities). The party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday released the party's Karnataka poll manifesto in Bengaluru. He was accompanied by state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah.

    According to the Congress party's poll manifesto, their top promises include allowances for unemployment youths, free travel for women, development of SCs and STs, and ban on Bajrang Dal and PFI.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi hails BJP manifesto, Congress calls it 'JhootLoot Moneyfesto'

    Take a look at the top promises by the grand old party: 

    • To eliminate corruption in the PWD, RDPR, irrigation, UD, and electricity sectors by enacting specific legislation to penalise violators.
    • Special allowance for police officers of 5000/ month for police officials on night duty.
    • Free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses
       

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: From UCC to 'Poshane Scheme', a look at major promises in BJP's manifesto

     

    • To remove all unfair laws and anti-people legislation passed by the BJP within one year of taking office.
    • The Congress Party will take strong action against individuals and organisations that propagate hatred. We shall take serious action, including imposing a ban, against organisations such as Bajrang Dal, PFI, and others that promote hostility or hatred.
    • Rs 3,000 a month to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders
       
    • To implement Milk kranti, 1.5 crore ltr of milk production per day. Increase subsidy of milk to farmers from Rs 5 to 7. 
    • Under Gruha Lakshmi, Rs 2,000 will be given to each woman head of family
    • Under Gruha Jyothi, free electricity up to 200 units will be given.

    Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: 'Their govt is trouble-engine'; JP Nadda takes dig at Congress

    • Under Indra Sawhney’s judgement, the reservation cap cannot breach 50 per cent but under special circumstances, it can be increased. If we come to power, this time we will increase it from 50 per cent to 85 per cent. We will increase reservations of Veerashaivas, Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Muslims and SC/ST
    Last Updated May 2, 2023, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine apologise for disrespecting goddess Kali on Twitter post

    Ukraine apologise for disrespecting goddess Kali on Twitter post

    Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala; Minor cracks spotted on glass window anr

    Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala; Minor cracks spotted on glass window

    Unable to pay for security cover, 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani drops Kerala trip anr

    Unable to pay for security cover, 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani drops Kerala trip

    The Kerala Story controversy Muslim body offers Rs 1 crore reward for proving films claims gcw

    The Kerala Story controversy: Muslim body offers Rs 1 crore reward for proving film's claims

    Delhi records second coolest May day since 2010 rainfall to continue for next 2 days gcw

    Delhi records second coolest May day since 2010; rainfall to continue for next 2 days

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine apologise for disrespecting goddess Kali on Twitter post

    Ukraine apologise for disrespecting goddess Kali on Twitter post

    Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui found 'love' again in actress Neha Sharma? know details vma

    Has Nawazuddin Siddiqui found 'love' again in actress Neha Sharma? know details

    Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala; Minor cracks spotted on glass window anr

    Stone pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala; Minor cracks spotted on glass window

    Adah Sharma EXCLUSIVE on 'The Kerala Story' directed by Sudipto Sen produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah RBA

    Adah Sharma EXCLUSIVE on 'The Kerala Story': 'Not once have we shown Kerala in bad light...'

    Unable to pay for security cover, 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani drops Kerala trip anr

    Unable to pay for security cover, 2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Madani drops Kerala trip

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon