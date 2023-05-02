Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases manifesto; ban on Bajrang Dal, free travel for women & more

Karnataka Election 2023: With just day days left in voting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023, Congress unveiled the manifesto for ‘growth and development in Karnataka’ on Tuesday in Bengaluru. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, state unit president DK Shivakumar and Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Dr Parameshwaraji, among other party leaders, were present.

With the Karnataka Assembly elections approaching, the Congress issued its electoral manifesto on Tuesday, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced its election pledges. The poll manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (peaceful garden of all communities).

According to the Congress party's poll manifesto, their top promises include allowances for unemployment youths, free travel for women, development of SCs and STs, and ban on Bajrang Dal and PFI.

Take a look at the top promises by the grand old party:

To eliminate corruption in the PWD, RDPR, irrigation, UD, and electricity sectors by enacting specific legislation to penalise violators.

Special allowance for police officers of 5000/ month for police officials on night duty.

Free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses



To remove all unfair laws and anti-people legislation passed by the BJP within one year of taking office.

The Congress Party will take strong action against individuals and organisations that propagate hatred. We shall take serious action, including imposing a ban, against organisations such as Bajrang Dal, PFI, and others that promote hostility or hatred.

Rs 3,000 a month to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders



To implement Milk kranti, 1.5 crore ltr of milk production per day. Increase subsidy of milk to farmers from Rs 5 to 7.

Under Gruha Lakshmi, Rs 2,000 will be given to each woman head of family

Under Gruha Jyothi, free electricity up to 200 units will be given.

