    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Their govt is trouble-engine'; JP Nadda takes dig at Congress

    On Monday, Nadda released the party's manifesto in Bengaluru in the presence of Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Monday 9May 1) unveiled the party's manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections. During this event, Nadda said that the manifesto was not drafted sitting in an air-conditioned room. Instead, it was the result of extensive efforts and perseverance by BJP workers who tirelessly visited every part of the state.

    Addressing a rally, Nadda said, "The manifesto for Karnataka has not been formulated sitting in an AC room, rather a due exercise has been done; a great amount of toil and perseverance by our workers who visited every corner of the State was done, before this was created."

    Karnataka Election 2023: From UCC to 'Poshane Scheme', a look at major promises in BJP's manifesto

    Speaking about the development of Bengaluru, Nadda said, "We will develop Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as ‘State Capital Region’, and executing a comprehensive, technology-led city development program - centred around Ease of Life, cohesive transportation networks and enabling ecosystems for making Bengaluru a Global Hub of Digital Innovation."

    The BJP chief also claimed that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government looted the state's natural resources and let criminals run amok. 

    Karnataka Election 2023: JP Nadda releases BJP's manifesto in presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai, BS Yediyurappa

    "Siddaramaiah's government was absolutely a Reverse Gear government; it looted the natural resources, was letting the criminal and anti-social elements to run amok, and appeasing a certain section of the society only to consolidate its vote bank!" Nadda said.

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 1:35 PM IST
