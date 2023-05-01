Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: From UCC to 'Poshane Scheme', a look at major promises in BJP's manifesto

    The BJP announced 'Poshane Scheme', in which every BPL family in the state will get a free half a liter of Nandini Milk every day. This scheme will also provide 5kg of free rice and 5kg of free millets every month to the BPL families.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (May 1) released the election manifesto for poll-bound Karnataka. The ruling party which is aiming to retain power in the southern state has mainly focused on the welfare schemes in the state and promised multiple new programmes.

    Here's a look at top poll promises made by the BJP in the manifesto:

    1. The BJP has promised three free cooking gas cylinders every year to all BPL (Below Poverty Line) families in the state. The saffron party also said that each cylinder will be provided during the months of Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali.

    2. The BJP announced "Atal Aahara Kendra", a scheme that provides an affordable and hygienic food by setting up a canteen in every ward of all municipal corporations in the state.

    3. It also announced 'Poshane Scheme', in which every BPL family in the state will get a free half a liter of Nandini Milk every day. This scheme will also provide 5kg of free rice and 5kg of free millets every month to the BPL families.

    4. The BJP also promised that it will implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state, soon after coming back to power in the state.

    5. Sarvarigu Suru Yojane: This scheme will distribute 10 lakh housing sites across the state to the homeless.

    6. Visvesvaraya Vidya Yojane: The state government promises to unite with private institutions to modernise the state-run schools in Karnataka.

    7. The BJP will also provide financial incentives for those who prepare for the competitive exams like UPSC and banking exams.

    8. For people of Bengaluru, the BJP has promised ease of life and cohesive transportation network. In the manifesto, the party has also said that it will make Bengaluru, a city with global standards.

