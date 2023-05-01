Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi hails BJP manifesto, Congress calls it 'JhootLoot Moneyfesto'

The BJP has promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the National Register of Citizens, and three free cooking gas cylinders and half litre Nandini milk every day to all BPL families. It has also announced a slew of measures for developing the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 1) lauded the BJP's manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls as "development-centric" and said it sets the tone for building on the good work done by the party's government in the last four years in the state.

BJP national president JP Nadda released the manifesto, 'BJP Praja Pranalike', in Bengaluru, assuring people of building a developed and prosperous Karnataka if the party is elected to power.

Reacting to this, the Congress called the BJP's manifesto a "JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto" and asserted that people will vote out the party.

In a tweet, Congress' general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Modi govt has tripled the price of LPG cylinder in the last 9 years. Last election in UP, BJP promised 2 free cylinders in a year. Today in Karnataka, JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto has promised 3 free cylinders in a year.People are fed up of price rise, BJP's lies and their bogus jumlas!"

"On May 10, it is the Congress' guarantee that people of Karnataka will vote out the BJP," he said on Twitter.

(With inputs from PTI)