    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress releases 'Corruption Rate Card' of BJP govt

    Sharing one of the posters of the "corruption rate list", former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the people of Karnataka will give the BJP only 40 seats as the party seems to be in love with the number.

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 5, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    The Indian National Congress (INC) on Friday (May 5) described the BJP government in Karnataka as "corrupt" and accused it of having "sold governance" in the southern state.

    Karnataka is all set to go to polls on May 10. The Congress released a set of posters listing out the "corruption rates" in the state between 2019 and 2023 while terming the BJP government a "trouble engine".

    Sharing one of the posters of the "corruption rate list", former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the people of Karnataka will give the BJP only 40 seats as the party seems to be in love with the number.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'State govt cannot ban Bajrang Dal,' says Jagadish Shettar on Congress manifesto

    "BJP's 40 per cent commission Sarkara's 'Rate Card'! 'Trouble Engine' BJP is in love with the number 40, people of Karnataka will give them 40 seats only," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

    The Congress has been hitting out at the BJP government in Karnataka with the "40 percent commission sarkara" jibe as it seeks to wrest power from the BJP in Karnataka, the only state in southern India where the saffron party is in power.

    The "40 percent commission' row erupted in the southern state following the death of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil last year who had earlier alleged that then minister KS Eshwarappa demanded 40 percent commission for the release of funds for the civil works undertaken by him at a village.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Amit Shah cancels poll campaign to closely monitor violence in Manipur

    Posting a photo of the "corruption rates" poster, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The rate at which BJP has sold governance in Karnataka. This is the BJP double engine of 'DelhiJhoot' and 'BengaluruLoot'."

    Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "The Digit '40' is ingrained in BJP! The 40-km roadshow in Bengaluru by prime minister today seems to depict the symbolism of 40 percent BJP Sarkara! As Manipur burns, PM is busy electioneering. Is this the way PM follows Raj Dharma?".

    "The Bommai government and the BJP are busy in Hindu-Muslim and raising fake religious bogeys as the IT and Innovation hub Bengaluru suffers job losses. Cognizant to lay off 3,500 employees. The atmosphere of polarisation, violence and BJP-driven hate is driving investment and jobs away from Karnataka," he said. 

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rs 4.5 crore unaccounted cash seized in Bangarpet; check details

    "Time to sack the divisive BJP. Time for a change. Change is here. Congress is here," Surjewala said. The BJP, however, hit back saying the Congress has honestly proposed its own "commission rate card" with the people of Karnataka.

    "Appreciation where it's due! The Congress Party has honestly proposed its Commission Rate Card to the people of Karnataka. The only thing they have missed out is that you will have to pay protection money in addition to these commissions to save yourself from PFI," BJP MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted sharing a copy of the Congress' advertisement in a newspaper.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
