Karnataka Election 2023: Amit Shah cancels poll campaign to closely monitor violence in Manipur

However, there was a speculation that the home minister would visit the violence-hit state. But the speculations were turned down by the party leaders, who said that as of now, he will be monitoring the situation from Delhi.

In a recent development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cancelled all his programmes for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka in the wake of clashes reported in parts of Manipur, reports said.

It is reportedly said that the Union home minister, who is closely monitoring the situation in violence-hit Manipur, is expected to continue to hold meetings with authorities in the state, about the prevailing scene and measures being taken to restore normalcy.

On Thursday, Amit Shah called off all his election campaign meetings, and held multiple meetings via video conferencing and also spoke to chief ministers of the north-east states on maintaining law and order situation.

"The Union Home Minister Shah had discussion late at night with Manipur CM N Biren Singh and other top officials in view of the situation in state," sources added.

Shah also held two meetings via video-conferencing and spoke with the CMs of Manipur and neighbouring states including that of Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam in view of the situation in Manipur.

In Manipur, Army and paramilitary forces are deployed and flag marches were also taken out to keep the situation under control.

Violence broke out on May 3, during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur to protest the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe category.

This prompted the state government to issue prohibitory order and suspend internet services across the state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

