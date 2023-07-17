Karnataka bans use of mobile phones in temples

Karnataka government imposes a ban on mobile phones in all temples under Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department to ensure a peaceful environment for devotees and staff. Learn more about the ban and its objectives

The Karnataka government has taken a decision to prohibit the use of mobile phones in all temples under the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department. The order, issued on Monday, aims to ensure a peaceful environment for devotees and staff by preventing disturbances caused by mobile phone usage within temple premises. Similar regulations are already in place in temples across Tamil Nadu. According to the government's directive, all devotees and staff will be required to switch off their mobile phones while inside the temples.

Recently, there has been a significant rise in mobile phone usage within temple premises. Unfortunately, this surge in mobile phone activity is causing disruptions for both temple staff and devotees who seek a peaceful environment for meditation and prayer.

To address this issue, the Religious Endowment Department has issued a directive to all devotees visiting temples under its jurisdiction, urging them to switch off their mobile phones during the divine darshan. The order aims to ensure a serene and focused atmosphere for devotees to connect with God without any distractions.

Mobile phones will not be permitted inside the temple premises, and notice boards will be installed to inform visitors about the ban. The move comes after receiving multiple representations requesting the ban, with concerns raised about the potential misuse of phones for photographing and filming idols, leading to security risks and thefts.

Notably, renowned temples like Tirumala already have restrictions on mobile phone usage to maintain the sanctity of the sacred space.

