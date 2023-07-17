Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka bans use of mobile phones in temples

    Karnataka government imposes a ban on mobile phones in all temples under Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department to ensure a peaceful environment for devotees and staff. Learn more about the ban and its objectives

    Karnataka bans use of mobile phones in temples
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 8:45 PM IST

    The Karnataka government has taken a decision to prohibit the use of mobile phones in all temples under the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department. The order, issued on Monday, aims to ensure a peaceful environment for devotees and staff by preventing disturbances caused by mobile phone usage within temple premises. Similar regulations are already in place in temples across Tamil Nadu. According to the government's directive, all devotees and staff will be required to switch off their mobile phones while inside the temples. 

    Recently, there has been a significant rise in mobile phone usage within temple premises. Unfortunately, this surge in mobile phone activity is causing disruptions for both temple staff and devotees who seek a peaceful environment for meditation and prayer. 

    Karnataka: Officials ban private vehicles as visitors surge during weekend

    To address this issue, the Religious Endowment Department has issued a directive to all devotees visiting temples under its jurisdiction, urging them to switch off their mobile phones during the divine darshan. The order aims to ensure a serene and focused atmosphere for devotees to connect with God without any distractions.

    Mobile phones will not be permitted inside the temple premises, and notice boards will be installed to inform visitors about the ban. The move comes after receiving multiple representations requesting the ban, with concerns raised about the potential misuse of phones for photographing and filming idols, leading to security risks and thefts.

    Notably, renowned temples like Tirumala already have restrictions on mobile phone usage to maintain the sanctity of the sacred space.

    Karnataka: 42 farmers have committed suicide in 2 months!

    Pakistan's Seema Haider under UP ATS radar, travel route for illegal entry into India to be probed

    Woman pays Rs 193 for Maggi at airport; netizens ask if it's cooked with 'aviation fuel'

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 9:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Surging overnight: Ginger prices in Karnataka reach new heights, paves way for farmers to prospe vkp

    Surging overnight: Ginger prices in Karnataka reach new heights, paves way for farmers to prosper

    Karnataka: Officials ban private vehicles as visitors surge during weekend at Mullayyanagiri in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Officials ban private vehicles as visitors surge during weekend at Mullayyanagiri in Chikkamagaluru

    Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on being dropped by RCB; expresses disappointment vkp

    Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on being dropped by RCB; expresses disappointment

    Karnataka shocker! Man elopes with family after setting cousin on fire for loving his daughter vkp

    Karnataka shocker! Man elopes with family after setting cousin on fire for loving his daughter

    Weekend 'Shakti': Surge in women passengers to tourism hotspots around Bengaluru vkp

    Weekend ‘Shakti’: Surge in women passengers to tourism hotspots around Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    cricket Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023: Sri Lanka maintains lead on Day 2, despite rain Interruptions osf

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2023: Sri Lanka maintains lead on Day 2, despite rain interruptions

    5 reasons why eating Figs is beneficial on your Health vma eai

    5 reasons why eating Figs is beneficial on your Health

    From Rafflesia to Talipot Palm: 7 biggest flowers of the world ADC EIA

    From Rafflesia to Talipot Palm: 7 biggest flowers of the world

    Surging overnight: Ginger prices in Karnataka reach new heights, paves way for farmers to prospe vkp

    Surging overnight: Ginger prices in Karnataka reach new heights, paves way for farmers to prosper

    Karnataka: Officials ban private vehicles as visitors surge during weekend at Mullayyanagiri in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Officials ban private vehicles as visitors surge during weekend at Mullayyanagiri in Chikkamagaluru

    Recent Videos

    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon