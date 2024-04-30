Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Living laboratory': Japan's futuristic $10 billion city nears completion for mass human experiment

    In the realm of futuristic destinations, a journey to Japan at the close of 2024 may unveil a remarkable sight: Woven City, Toyota's pioneering prototype for urban living.

    In the realm of futuristic destinations, a journey to Japan at the close of 2024 may unveil a remarkable sight: Woven City, Toyota's pioneering prototype for urban living. Nestled near the majestic Mount Fuji on Honshu Island, this sustainable marvel carries a hefty price tag of $10 billion. Designed to accommodate 2,000 residents, this multi-billion dollar project also serves as a bold "mass human experiment," poised to redefine the way we inhabit cities.

    The genesis of Woven City dates back to its announcement in 2021, and since then, Toyota has been diligently constructing this visionary endeavor, as reported by Travel & Leisure. Set against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia's ambitious project, The Line, the imminent completion of Woven City heralds a new era in urban innovation.

    At the heart of Woven City's vision lies its streets, which serve as a crucible for testing the future of transportation. Toyota's fleet of self-driving E-Palette vehicles will traverse dedicated lanes, ensuring seamless navigation separate from pedestrians and cyclists. The data harvested from these vehicles promises invaluable insights into local traffic patterns, paving the way for smarter, more efficient urban mobility solutions.

    At the heart of Woven City lies a commitment to sustainability, woven into its very fabric. The city's mission is to reduce emissions by harnessing hydrogen-based technology, paving the way for a cleaner, greener future. Moreover, the integration of smart homes equipped with specialized sensors fosters seamless communication among residents, buildings, and vehicles, creating an interconnected ecosystem that promotes efficiency and environmental consciousness.

    A distinctive blend of traditional Japanese architecture and cutting-edge amenities characterizes Woven City's aesthetic. Its construction is propelled by specially designed robotics, ensuring a harmonious fusion of form and function. Initially conceived as a residence for 360 individuals, predominantly Toyota employees, the city is poised to expand its population to accommodate up to 2,000 people, reflecting its scalability and vision for growth.

    Toyota President Akio Toyoda said, "Building a complete city from the ground up, even on a small scale like this, is a unique opportunity to develop future technologies, including a digital operating system for the city's infrastructure."

    "With people, buildings and vehicles all connected and communicating with each other through data and sensors, we will be able to test connected AI technology in both virtual and the physical realms, maximising its potential," he told Metro.

    Woven City has earned its reputation as a 'living laboratory' for sustainability initiatives, where innovation thrives and environmental responsibility takes center stage. Through the strategic utilization of advanced technology, the city is paving the way for a futuristic urban landscape with minimal environmental impact.

