    Pakistan's Seema Haider under UP ATS radar, travel route for illegal enter into India to be probed

    Following a complex journey, Seema Haider made her way from Pakistan to Dubai, then Dubai to Nepal before illegally entering India, raising concerns about security loopholes. The unauthorized entry through Nepal resulted in serious questions surrounding border security.

    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    The investigation into the case of Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani woman who unlawfully entered India to marry her Indian partner, took a new twist on Monday (July 17) as the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh initiated their inquiry. According to reports, the UP ATS will focus on investigating the specific route taken by Seema Haider during her journey to India.

    The ATS will conduct a comprehensive examination of Seema Haider's background and her family. They will scrutinize the various travel routes she utilized and delve into the analysis of the mobile number she used while traveling through different countries, approaching the investigation from multiple angles.

    Seema Haider, along with her boyfriend Sachin, was initially arrested for unlawfully entering India without a valid visa. Sachin was apprehended for aiding her in the process. However, both individuals were later released on bail and currently reside in Noida.

    Sachin and Seema are now appealing to the government, urging permission to marry and for Seema to be granted legal residency in the country. Seema Haider asserts that she has converted to Hinduism, which has further complicated the situation and led to reactions from her Pakistani family. Reportedly, her family has ostracized her for defying societal norms within the Muslim community.

    "I have accepted his religion and culture as my own and changed the names of my four children, who call Sachin ‘Baba’. Sachin’s parents have also accepted me, and I have adopted all their cultural practices and will continue to live with them," Seema Haider said.

    Expressing deep concern, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has addressed the alarming reports of certain gangs issuing threats to target places of worship within the community. These gangs have indicated their intent to employ advanced weaponry in carrying out their plans.

    In response to this distressing development, the HRCP has urgently called upon the Sindh Home Department to swiftly initiate an investigation into this matter. The HRCP emphasizes the need for immediate action to ensure the safety and security of places of worship and the community at large.

