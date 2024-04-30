Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Excessive loads lead to power cuts across the state, says Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty

    The electricity consumption in the state surpassed 11.31 crore units and the peak time demand for electricity also hit a record last day. The KSEB has requested the government to cut the power in the state during this situation. 

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 30, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Minister for Electricity of Kerala, K Krishnankutty stated that the issue of power cuts is caused by the excessive load experienced during peak hours.  The minister added that there is no point in threatening the employees. The minister said that the state's electricity shortage cannot be solved without building more dams and demanded a change in people's attitude towards hydropower projects.

    Due to overload, many areas are experiencing unannounced load shedding, leading to disruptions in power supply. The situation has been exacerbated by the damage to over 700 transformers thus far. To address these challenges, the KSEB is convening a high-level meeting today to discuss potential solutions.

    A typical 100KV transformer can handle approximately 50 ACs. However, in many urban areas, transformers have dealt with double that number in the last two months.
     

