    Karnataka: Officials ban private vehicles as visitors surge during weekend at Mullayyanagiri in Chikkamagaluru

     

    Mullayyanagiri, Karnataka's highest peak, faces traffic congestion during monsoon due to high tourist influx. Ban on private vehicles imposed to reduce congestion. Locals pleased with the decision, while tourists have mixed reactions. Increased income for local tourist vehicles expected.

    Karnataka: Officials ban private vehicles as visitors surge during weekend at Mullayyanagiri in Chikkamagaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    Karnataka’s highest peak, Mullayyanagiri, which has been regarded as a heaven for tourists, has been suffering from traffic congestion during the monsoon. Tourists have been pouring every day to visit the place all over from Karnataka and other states too. Regarding huge congestion, local authorities have imposed a ban on private vehicles and have only allowed local tourist vehicles to enter the mountain premises.

    The best places to visit in Karnataka, during monsoon - the first place will be always decorated by Mullayyanagiri and Chikkamagaluru. The weekends are a literal hell for the locals, as they suffer to move away or reach their houses as they step out to bring any groceries or household work.

    WATCH: Video of trekkers made to do sit-ups for violating rules at Dudhsagar Falls goes viral 

    The number of tourists visiting the place during weekends is very high. During monsoon, it reaches the highest peak of visitors. However, if it is heaven to the tourists, it becomes hell for the locals, as they try to surpass the tourists by blocking their daily roads.

    Ban on Private vehicles

    The local police of Chikkamagaluru, have imposed a ban on private vehicles from entering the premises of Mullayyanagiri, as the road which leads to the peak is very congested. The locals are pleased by this decision as it will lead to a significant reduction in traffic and increase the income of local tourist vehicles. This decision can also stop the issue of parking, where the visitors park their vehicles everywhere along the road, which can disburse the eco-system.

    Monsoon mishaps: Ban on visiting waterfalls along Karnataka-Goa border

    Parking near Seetalayyanagiri

    The local police have installed Barricades along the Mullayyanagiri route and stopped private vehicles from entering the mountain. The Police suggested that private vehicles park before the barricades and travel to the mountains in the local tourist vehicles. However, the cost was fixed at Rs.100 per person.

    It is due to note that, on July 2nd, 2023, thousands of tourists visited the place and created a 2-hour traffic congestion, during the day. Some tourists have welcomed the decision of the police to ban private vehicles during the weekend, as it can help the local's income. While some have criticized the decision of banning personal vehicles on Mullayyanagiri.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 8:00 PM IST
