Woman pays Rs 193 for Maggi at airport; netizens ask if it's cooked with 'aviation fuel'

Twitter users express outrage as a photo of a pricey Maggi Noodles invoice from an airport goes viral, calling for authorities to intervene and regulate airport food costs.

A debate on social media was sparked by a Twitter user who posted a picture of the invoice for Masala Maggi Noodles purchased at an airport. Other users on the platform were quick to point out that the same Maggi noodles can be found for Rs 50 at most places, criticizing the airport's nearly four times inflated price. Sejal Sud, the original poster, expressed her surprise and questioned the rationale behind such exorbitant pricing.

"I just bought Maggi for Rs 193 at the airport. And I don't know how to react, why would anyone sell something like Maggi at such an inflated price," asked Sejal Sud.

Some users made humorous remarks, speculating that the Maggi sold at airports must be made using aviation fuel due to the inflated cost. Despite the high price, others pointed out that Maggi remains one of the cheapest food options available at airports, though they acknowledged the irony of the situation.

The discussion prompted some users to call for authorities to intervene and regulate such practices. They argued that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) should establish price caps to ensure that consumers are not burdened with excessive costs while satisfying their hunger during travel.

A response to Sejal Sud's post attempted to explain the higher price at airports. The user suggested that the cost includes expenses such as a substantial deposit for setting up the cafe, high rent, revenue-sharing with the airport, and wages for the staff involved in preparing the Maggi.

Comparisons were drawn to similar situations in 5-star hotels where increased costs are attributed to various operational factors. The post concluded by advising travelers to consider carrying a homemade tiffin box to the airport, particularly when not provided TA/DA (travel allowance/daily allowance) by their company.

"Ma'am Maggi cost Rs 50 but to sell the same in the airport it costs a lot of money as the cafe which sells Maggi needs to pay huge deposit to setup that place, pay huge rent and also some part of revenue to the airport. And on top of that the pay the staff who make Maggi and get some profit for their investment. Similar thing happens in 5 star hotels. So next time you go to airport, take a tiffin box from home if the company doesn't pay for your TA/DA," said the user.

As of now, no official reactions have been reported from any airport authority regarding the pricing of Maggi noodles at airports. The issue continues to be a subject of public debate on social media platforms.